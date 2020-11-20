The global syphilis rapid test kits market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Syphilis Rapid Test Kits Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Treponemal, Non-Treponemal, Dual), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other syphilis rapid test kits market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Players Operating in The Syphilis Rapid Test Kits Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott (Alere)

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biokit S.A.

Trinity Biotech

INTEC

NecLife

ELITech Group

bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Point of Care Diagnostic Tests to Drive Growth

The rising technological advancements in the diagnostic test kits, as well as increasing cases of sexually transmitted disorders in various countries would drive the syphilis rapid test kits market growth in the near future. Point of care diagnostic tests for syphilis can be efficiently done outside a laboratory setting with minimal training. Therefore, these tests are capable of limiting issues, such as proper access to laboratories and other clinical settings. In addition to that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that in the U.S., every year, approximately 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections (STI) occur.

Regional Analysis for Syphilis Rapid Test Kits Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Syphilis Rapid Test Kits Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Syphilis Rapid Test Kits Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Syphilis Rapid Test Kits Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

