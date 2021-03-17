The global market for natural fatty acids will grow from nearly $13.5 billion in 2018 to $17.5 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetic formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.

This study discusses the developments and research that demonstrate the green credentials of the oleochemical family and how these credentials are changing the environmental profile of the chemical-using industry.

Market shares provided by leading and active merchant players are profiled. The report looks at how government incentives and regulations have impacted the industry, especially with respect to self-sufficient energy resources and animal fat classification. It also assesses the impact of rising raw material prices, tight supply and demand curves for certain acid chains, the uncertainty of the economy in many of the developed countries around the world, and the impact of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) accreditation.

The study covers the following fatty acid types:

– Stearic acid.

– Distilled fatty acids.

– Fractionated fatty acids.

– Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.

– Oleic acids.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for oleochemicals fatty acids.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Examination of applications by end market, such as household, personal care, oil field, and lubricants.

– Discussion of current and potential legislation that will affect the industry.

– Coverage of consumer trends that drive many of the end markets, such as cleaning, beauty, and food.

– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Summary

The global market for natural fatty acids sourced from vegetable oils, animal fats and crude tall oil (CTO) covered by this report was valued at about $12.1 billion in 2016. The market is projected to reach more than $16.8 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the five-year period from 2017 through 2022. These figures are based on BCC Research’s best estimates of industry capacity, volumes consumed and prices.

Nearly half of these fatty acids were used for derivative production in 2016, a percentage that is expected to increase to 53.6% by 2022. Other important fatty acid applications include personal care products, cleaning products, rubber processing and emulsion polymerization. These applications account for some 80% of the value of the fatty acids consumed outside of the derivative market.

