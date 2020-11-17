Global AR and VR Display Market is expected to reach $8.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 23.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the AR and VR Display Market include AU Optronics, Barco, BEO Technology, eMagin, Innolux, Japan Display, Samsung Electronics, Kopin, Jasper Display, Sony, LG Display, Seiko Epson, Universal Display, Syndiant, and Raontech.

Some of the factors such as technological advancements in gaming and increasing demand for OLED displays in AR and VR devices are propelling the growth of the market. However, deployment of wide screen alternatives and limited content availability are hampering the growth of the market.

AR (Augmented reality) can be defined as a system that fulfils three basic features: a combination of real and virtual worlds, real-time interaction, and accurate 3D registration of virtual and real objects. Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world. Applications of virtual reality can include entertainment (i.e. video games) and education (i.e. medical or military training). These realities can be integrated through different technologies to be experienced with a display called AR and VR display. The display technology profoundly influences the augmented and virtual reality experience.

Based on the device type, the head-mounted display (HMD) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the use of AR HMDs for enterprise and healthcare applications. HMDs are used in different forms including consumer, commercial, enterprise, aerospace & defence, automotive, and healthcare.

By geography, North America is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increased utilization of AR technologies for further advancements in enterprise, aerospace & defence, healthcare, consumer, and commercial. Moreover, North America is a hub for technological innovations and is a leading market for cutting-edge technologies such as LCD-LED, OLED, and micro-LEDs. The growth of smart devices that are compatible with AR and VR technologies is used to a greater extent in North America than in other regions.

Technologies Covered:

• Augmented Reality (AR)

• Virtual Reality (VR)

Device Types Covered:

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

• Head-Up-Displays (HUD)

• Projector

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Enterprise (Manufacturing)

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer

• Education

• Automotive

• Energy

• Other Applications

Display Types Covered:

• Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Micro-Light-Emitting Diode (M-LED)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

