Global Boat Rental Market is expected to reach $30.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Boat Rental Market include BLUE BAY MARINE, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company, Boatjump, S.L., Boatsetter, GETMYBOAT INC., GLOBE SAILOR, Incrediblue, Le Boat, Nautal, Odyssey Boats, Sailo Inc., THE MOORINGS, West Coast Marine, Yachtico Inc., and Zizooboats GmbH.

Growing investments to encourage nautical tourism across several countries is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. However, high taxation on boat rental services across various regions is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/boat-rental-market/request-sample

Boat rental presents an easy and convenient way to own a boat without really owning it. In the current market scenario, where everything can be rented, from bicycle to home, car to workplace sharing, renting a boat is a much-needed service, as most of the boats are parked in the harbor for more than half of their service life.

Based on the boat class, the luxury segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increase in the spending capacity of people and surge in the first choice for arranging family events and vacations on luxury yachts. The growing popularity of boating vacations on exotic destinations is likely to be a key factor that drives the market.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/boat-rental-market

By geography, Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the high preference for nautical tourism in this region. The enormous scenic coastline and developed infrastructure have played a vital role in pouring the boat rental market.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/boat-rental-market

Power Sources Covered:

• Electric

• IC Engine

Boat Types Covered:

• Catamaran

• Motorboat

• Sailing Boat

• Yachts

• Fuel-powered Boats

Business Models Covered:

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

• Charter

• Day Cruise

• Event/ B2B

• Luxury Charter

• Luxury Day Cruise

• Peer to Peer (P2P)

• Tour

Product Types Covered:

• Speedboat

• Cruise Ship

Activity Types Covered:

• Sailing

• Fishing

Boat Classes Covered:

• Luxury

• Sports

Lengths Covered:

• Up to 28 Feet

• 28 to 45 Feet

• More Than 45 Feet

Applications Covered:

• Business Group

• Personal

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com