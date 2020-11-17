The report on the “Electric Motor Market” covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics.

Electric Motor market size is valued at 107.76 Bn US$ and will increase to 167.03 Bn US$ in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period.

The Global Electric Motor market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Motor market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Electric Motor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including

ABB

AMETEK

Johnson Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

GE

Nidec Motor Corporation

WEG

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

Arc Systems Inc.

DENSO

Regal Beloit Corporation

Market Segment:

By Motor Type

AC Motors

DC Motors

Hermetic Motors

By Power Output

Fractional Horsepower (Up to 1HP)

Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)

By Voltage

Up to 1 kV

1 kV-6.6 kV

Above 6.6 kV

Market Segment by Application

By Application

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Electrical Appliances

Others

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Transportation

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Motor are as follows:

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2026

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Electric Motor market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Fertility Statistics – Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5.Global Electric Motor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis – By Countries/Sub regions

……………

11.Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Company Profiles 1

11.5.2 Company Profiles 2

11.5.3 Company Profiles 3

11.5.4 Company Profiles 4

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.6 Company Profiles 6

11.5.7 Company Profiles 7

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

12.Strategic Recommendations

Continued……………….

Detailed TOC of Global Electric Motor Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/15633907

