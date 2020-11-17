The global robotic total station market size is expected to reach $930.6 million in 2026, from $568.6 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. A robotic total station is an electronic equipment, which has ability of measuring angles, and sloping distance in the construction industry. In other words, it is a precision measurement which is used for measuring angles with a movable telescope.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13270

The robotic total station utilizes electro distance meter, and electronic theodolite for measuring the distances. Its components include data collectors, storage systems, and microprocessors. They are primarily used in the construction sector by civil engineers for land surveying for construction of buildings, houses, and roads. The angles and distance is measured by electro-optical scanning with a high degree of accuracy which is obtained through triangulation, and trigonometry. The robotic total station offer numerous advantages such as minimizing errors, improved functionality & accuracy, and others.

Rapid urbanization leads to increased construction projects, which in turn drives the growth of the market. The advantageous features such as accuracy and sustained performance also boosts the market growth. In addition, the rise in investments in utility industries such as oil & gas and increase in construction of highways & bridges in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil fuel the growth of the global market for robotic total stations.

However, the adoption of alternative systems such as laser systems and GPS system for land surveying poses a threat to the robotic total station market. Such factors hinder the market growth.

The global robotic total station market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into 0.5”-1” accuracy and 2”and other accuracy. The 2”and other accuracy segment is anticipated to dominate the global robotic total station market in the upcoming years. By application, it is divided as surveying, engineering & construction, and excavation. Based on the end user, the market is categorized into construction, utilities, mining, and others. Others includes transportation and agriculture. The construction segment is projected to dominate the global robotic total station market throughout the study period.

The global robotic total station market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which includes North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period and LAMEA region is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report of robotic total station market include Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China), Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China), Hexagon (Sweden), HILTE, Stonex, GPS Lands (Singapore) PTE LTD., Trimble (US), Suzhou FOIF Co. (China), and Topcon Corporation (Japan).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Ø The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic total station market trends and dynamics.

Ø In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Ø Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

Ø A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Ø The global robotic total station market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Ø Key market players within robotic total station market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the robotic total station industry.

To Get this Report at an Incredible Discounts, Visit @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13270

GLOBAL ROBOTIC TOTAL STATION MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• 0.5”-1” Accuracy

• 2”-Other Accuracy

BY APPLICATION

• Surveying

• Engineering & Construction

• Excavation

BY APPLICATION

• Construction

• Utilities

• Mining

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China)

• CARLSON

• Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China)

• Hexagon (Sweden)

• HILTE

• GPS LANDS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD.

• Suzhou FOIF Co. (China)

• STONEX

• Topcon Corporation (Japan)

• Trimble