The Global Farm Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 113.0 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 92.2 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 225 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 145 Tables and 54 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Farm Equipment Market:

John Deere (US)

CNH Industrial (The Netherlands)

AGCO (US)

CLAAS (Germany)

Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

Kubota (Japan)

Four-wheel drive is expected to be the fastest growing market in the farm tractor rental market in the forecast period. The growing demand for efficient pulling power is driving the rental demand for four-wheel drive tractors. The availability of low powered tractors with four-wheel drive is expected to be a major factor for the growing demand of rental services in countries with small farmlands such as Asia Oceania.

Sowing & Planting is expected to be the fastest growing market in the implement function market. Mechanized sowing & planting have several advantages as compared to manual sowing. In mechanized sowing, fewer seeds are required, germination is rapid and uniform, and sometimes fertilizers and manures can be applied with title deeds.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Stakeholder:Supply-side- 80% and Industry associations- 20%

By Designation: C Level – 20%, Directors/Vice Presidents Level – 30%, and Others – 50%

By Region: Asia Oceania – 50%,Europe – 20%, North America – 20%, RoW- 10%

Competitive Landscape of Farm Equipment Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Players

5 Key Market Developments

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Development

6.2 Expansions

6.3 Acquisitions

6.4 Investment/Agreements

7 Right To Win

