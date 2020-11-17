Latest research report on “Digital Logistics Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Digital Logistics Market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 46.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 247 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 286 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=296572

Top Key Players Profiled in the Digital Logistics Market:

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

AT&T (US)

Intel (US)

Infosys (India)

Honeywell (US)

Eurotech S.P.A (Italy)

HCL Technologies (India)

ORBCOMM (US)

Cloud Logistics (US)

Freightgate (US)

Blue Yonder (US)

Digilogistics (China)

WebXpress (India)

Ramco Systems (India)

Logisuite (US)

Impinj (US)

Intersec (France)

ICAT Logistics (US)

Magaya (US)

Softlink (India)

Samsung SDS (South Korea)

Hexaware (India)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Advantech (Taiwan)

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=296572

By organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to record at the largest market size during the forecast period. Large enterprises in the logistics industry are organizations that have a global reach of their logistics services. These organizations have a high adoption of technologies and have more available resources.

Digital logistics solutions play an essential part in the manufacturing industry. With the right choice of the digital logistics solution, a manufacturing company can track and manage equipment and inventory, effectively scheduling maintenance to minimize maintenance and repair costs, predict the future equipment and maintenance costs, and minimize the cost of asset lifecycle management.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

By Designation: C-Level – 55%, Director Level – 40%, Managers–5%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Digital Logistics Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

4 Historical Revenue Analysis

4.1 Introduction

5 Ranking Of Key Players In The Market, 2020

6 Company Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Star

6.2 Emerging Leader

6.3 Pervasive

6.4 Participant

7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2020

7.1 Progressive Companies

7.2 Responsive Companies

7.3 Dynamic Companies

7.4 Starting Blocks

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=296572