The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market is projected to reach USD 693.4 Billion by 2024 from USD 539.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market is projected to reach USD 693.4 Billion by 2024 from USD 539.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market:

RadNet Inc. (US)

Sonic Healthcare (Australia)

Dignity Health (US)

Novant Health (US)

Alliance Medical (UK)

InHealth Group (UK)

Medica Group (UK)

Global Diagnostics (Australia)

Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Diagnostic imaging services make use of different modalities for the diagnosis and detection of various medical conditions, such as neurology, dentistry, oncology, cardiovascular, and mammography. The key modalities used for providing these services include X-ray imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, nuclear imaging, and mammography.

Based on application, the MRI services market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, pelvic & abdomen, and oncology. The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the MRI services market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the aggressive R&D activities in neuroscience, favorable federal initiatives, and the growing incidence of brain injuries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -25%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-level- 26%, Director-level -30%, and Others – 44%

By Region: North America-34%, Europe- 26%, APAC -23%, and RoW -17%

Competitive Landscape of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

3.2 Agreements

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2017)

4.2 Visionary Leaders

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

4.5 Emerging Companies

