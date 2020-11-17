Latest research report on “Refractories Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Refractories Market is estimated to be USD 23.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 240 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 253 Tables and 20 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Refractories Market:

Saint-Gobain (France)

RHI Magnesita (Austria)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Shinagawa Refractories (Japan)

The iron & steel industry will continue to lead the Refractories market, , accounting for a share of 60.0% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Refractories market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of refractories in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Refractories in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

By Designation- C Level- 55%, Directors – 23%, and Others – 21%

By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America – 7%

Competitive Landscape of Refractories Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

3 Ranking Of Key Players, 2019

3.1 Rhi Magnesita (Austria)

3.2 Vesuvius Plc (Uk)

3.3 Shinagawa Refractories (Japan)

3.4 Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan)

3.5 Saint-Gobain Sa (France)

3.6 Other Major Players

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2 New Product Developments

4.3 Expansions

