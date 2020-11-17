Latest research report on “Gluten-free Products Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Gluten-Free Products Market size is estimated at USD 5.6 Billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 262 Pages, Profiling 28 Companies and Supported with 154 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Gluten-free Products Market:

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US)

General Mills (US)

Kellogg’s Company (US)

ConAgra Brands Inc (US)

Hero AG (Switzerland)

Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy)

Quinoa Corporation (US)

Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands)

Raisio PLC (Finland)

Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy)

Enjoy Life Foods (US)

Farmo S.P.A. (Italy)

Big OZ (UK)

Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK)

Norside Foods Ltd (UK)

Warburtons (UK)

Silly Yaks (Australia)

Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany)

Bob’s Red Mill (US)

Kelkin Ltd (Ireland)

Amy’s Foods (US)

Golden West Specialty Foods (US)

Prima Foods (UK)

Katz Gluten Free (US)

Genius Foods (UK)

Chosen Foods LLC (US)

BFree (Ireland)

Mickey’s LLC (US)

Rachel Pauls Food (US)

Gee Free LLC (US)

Fody Foods (Canada)

Gluten-free Prairie (US)

Gluten Free Cornwall (UK)

Feel Good Foods (US)

Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US)

Barr Necessities (US)

Avena Foods Limited (Canada)

Complete Start (US)

Based on the type, the market for snacks and RTE products is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Rising preference for convenience foods over conventional foods to drive the demand at a faster pace. Specifically, consumers consuming gluten-free breakfast cereals and bars have been gaining immense traction in the market, owing to their active ingredients helping them in avoiding health issues along with keeping them fresh and active throughout the day.

The global gluten-free products market is majorly dominated by the solid form, across regions and countries. This is attributed to the fact that manufacturers of these products are into large-scale production of this form of gluten-free products, catering to the global end-consumer demand.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Manufacturers- 80% and Suppliers – 20%

By Designation: CXOs- 44%, Managers–33.7%,and Executives–22.3%

By Region: North America- 35%, Europe- 30%, Asia Pacific- 20%, South America- 10%, and The Middle East & Africa- 5%.

Competitive Landscape of Gluten-free Products Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Stars

3.2 Emerging Leaders

3.3 Pervasive

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Market Share Analysis Of Key Players, 2019

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Expansions & Investments

5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships

6 List Of Companies In The Gluten-Free Products Market Ecosystem

6.1 Distributors, Supermarket Chains, Restaurants, And Online Retailers

