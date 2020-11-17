Latest research report on “Calcium Formate Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Calcium Formate Market is estimated to be USD 545 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 713 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 196 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with XX Tables and XX figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Calcium Formate Market:

Lanxess (Germany)

Perstorp (Sweden)

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd. (China)

Geo Specialty Chemical Inc.(Ohio)

Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

American Elements (US)

Henan Botai Chemical Building Material Co. Ltd. (China)

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

The construction industry will continue to lead the calcium formate market, , accounting for a share of 29.7% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the fast replacement of calcium chloride in the construction industry as a setting accelerator.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the calcium formate market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of calcium formate in the construction, leather & textile, chemical, animal husbandry and power generation industries in countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea have led to an increased demand for calcium formate in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation- C Level- 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region- North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East – 2%, and South America – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Calcium Formate Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Merger & Acquisition

3.2 New Product Development

3.3 Expansion

Reason to access this report:

Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the calcium formate market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in calcium formate market

A list of VOC regulations driving the market in key countries and regions

Identifying high-potential opportunities for calcium formate

Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments