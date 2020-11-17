High expansion foam, a combination of hydrocarbon surfactants and solvents and are used in foam generators. It can be used for protection of LNG storage areas by quickly blanketing the flammable liquid surface and helping to control vapour release. Various market players have developed fluorosurfactants possessing the C6 chain which enable reduction of environmental issues caused due to existing C8 chain fluorosurfactants. This, in turn, the growth in the demand for environment-friendly high expansion foam in the upcoming years.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Chemguard Inc. (United States),Angus Fire (United Kingdom),Johnson Controls (SKUM) (Ireland),Ansul (United States),National Foam (United States),Survitec Group Limited (United Kingdom),Dafo Fomtec AB (Sweden),Solberg Scandinavian AS (Norway),BIOex (France),Vulcan Fire Systems (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (AFFF, AR-AFFF, Others), Application (Warehouses (Paper Product Warehouse, Tire Warehouse and Others), Engine rooms, Transformer Rooms and Buildings, Aircraft Hangars, Underground Storage Facilities, Others (Flammable Liquid Storage, Power Stations, Mining, Hazardous Waste Storage and Others)), Fire Type (Class A Fire (Combustible Material), Class B Fire (Flammable Liquids), Class C Fire (Flammable Gases), Others (Electrical Fire, Flammable Metals and Others)), End User Industry (Aviation, Marine, Mining, Food & Beverages Industry, Oil & Gas, Others), Expansion Ratio Type (Less than 100mÂ³/min, 100-500mÂ³/min, More than 500mÂ³/min)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Shift Towards Environment-Friendly Products Globally

Growth Drivers

Growing Number in Installation of High Expansion Foam Against Class A Fires in Various Applications

Increased Fire-Related Expenditure and Rise in Deaths and Loss of Property

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Standardized Regulatory Body for Approval of Firefighting Foam Globally

Opportunities

Upcoming Technologies to Combat the Issue Related to Firefighting Foams

Manufacturers are Focusing on the Development of Fluorine Free Foams

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Table of Content

Global High Expansion Foam Market Research Report

Chapter 1: High Expansion Foam Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

