Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Global “Geographic Information System (GIS) Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Geographic Information System (GIS):

  • GIS is a computerized system that connects data with geography. Several decisions are taken using GIS, right from tracking a store location to predicting climate change and analyzing a crime pattern. A GIS helps users to link the data with geographic location to gain spatial insights from the extracted data. The growing integration of GIS with conventional technologies has enhanced the business intelligence of companies. Moreover, the integration of GIS with IoT devices provides accurate data to users using geospatial data analysis. For instance, an IoT-enabled valve can be monitored from anywhere around the globe using geospatial data.
  • Based on the Geographic Information System (GIS) market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)
  • Blue Marble Geographics (US)
  • Autodesk Inc. (US)
  • Trimble Inc. (US)
  • Caliper Corporation (US)
  • Bentley System, Incorporated (US)
  • Topcon Corporation (Japan)
  • Hexagon AB (Sweden)
  • Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • PASCO CORPORATION (Japan)
  • MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (Canada)
  • General Electric Co. (US)
  • Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Champion Instruments, LLC (US)
  • Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US)
  • Golden Software LLC (US)
  • Harris Corporation (US)
  • Handheld Group (Sweden)
  • Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (UK)
  • Geosoft Inc. (Canada)
  • SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. (China)

    Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Types:

  • GIS Collectors
  • Total Stations
  • LIDAR
  • GNSS/GPS Antennas
  • Imaging Sensors

    Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Applications:

  • Utilities
  • Agriculture
  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Mining
  • Oil & Gas

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

