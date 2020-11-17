Tue. Nov 17th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

Petroleum Coke Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

sambit.k

Nov 17, 2020

Petroleum Coke

The “Petroleum Coke Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Petroleum Coke industry.

About Petroleum Coke:

  • Petroleum coke, abbreviated coke or petcoke, is a final carbon-rich solid material that derives from oil refining, and is one type of the group of fuels referred to as cokes. Petcoke is the coke that, in particular, derives from a final cracking process–a thermo-based chemical engineering process that splits long chain hydrocarbons of petroleum into shorter chains—that takes place in units termed coker units.
  • Based on the Petroleum Coke market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Valero Energy
  • Atha
  • CPC
  • CNPC
  • Luqing Petrochemical
  • Carbograf
  • Sumitomo
  • Shaanxi Coal and Chem
  • Essar Oil
  • Reliance
  • Nippon Coke& Engineering
  • Ferrolux
  • Minmat Ferro Alloys
  • Rain CII
  • Indian Oil
  • Saudi Aramco
  • Sinopec
  • ExxonMobil
  • CNOOC
  • Mitsubishi
  • ConocoPhillips
  • Shell
  • Aminco Resource
  • MPC
  • Landbridge Group
  • British Petroleum
  • Asbury Carbons
  • Aluminium Bahrain

    Petroleum Coke Market by Types:

  • Below 5.0% Sulphur
  • 5.0%-6.5% Sulphur
  • 6.5% Sulphur
  • 6.5%-9.0% Sulphur
  • Above 9.0% Sulphur

    Petroleum Coke Market by Applications:

  • Power Industry
  • Smelting
  • Cement Industry
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Petroleum Coke Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Petroleum Coke Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Petroleum Coke Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Petroleum Coke (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Petroleum Coke Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Petroleum Coke Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Petroleum Coke (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Petroleum Coke Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Petroleum Coke Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Petroleum Coke (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Petroleum Coke Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Petroleum Coke Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

