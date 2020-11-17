Tue. Nov 17th, 2020

Dates Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

sambit.k

Nov 17, 2020

Dates

The “Dates Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dates industry.

About Dates:

  • Dates (scientific name: Phoenix dactylifera), also known as date palm, is a plant of the genus Nectarium in the Palm family. Date trees are drought-resistant, alkali-resistant, heat-resistant and moist. Tree age can reach 100 years. Fruit yield is high, and it is an important export crop in some Middle East countries.
  • Based on the Dates market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC
  • Haifa Dattes
  • Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative
  • Bayara Saudi Arabia Ltd.
  • SUFFCO
  • Best Food Company LLC
  • Atul Rajasthan Date Palm Ltd.
  • Maghadi Dates
  • Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc.
  • Natural Delights

    Dates Market by Types:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

    Dates Market by Applications:

  • Household
  • Foodservice
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Food Industry

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Dates Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Dates Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Dates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Dates (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Dates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Dates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Dates (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Dates Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Dates Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Dates (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Dates Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Dates Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

