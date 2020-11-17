The “Dates Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dates industry.

About Dates:

Dates (scientific name: Phoenix dactylifera), also known as date palm, is a plant of the genus Nectarium in the Palm family. Date trees are drought-resistant, alkali-resistant, heat-resistant and moist. Tree age can reach 100 years. Fruit yield is high, and it is an important export crop in some Middle East countries.

Major players covered in this report:

Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC

Haifa Dattes

Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative

Bayara Saudi Arabia Ltd.

SUFFCO

Best Food Company LLC

Atul Rajasthan Date Palm Ltd.

Maghadi Dates

Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc.

Natural Delights

Organic

Conventional Dates Market by Applications:

Household

Foodservice

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics