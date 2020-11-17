The “E-Cigarettes Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the E-Cigarettes industry.

About E-Cigarettes:

The E-Cigarettes market revenue was 13061 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 26621 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2020-2025. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.

Major players covered in this report:

MCIG, Inc.

Imperial Tobacco Group

Healthier Choices Management Corp

Reynolds American Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc.

Wismec

Altria Group, Inc.

Vapor4Life

Om Vapors

Juul Labs

Green Smoke

V2 Cigs

Joyetech

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

ITC Limited

Cloudcig

Philip Morris International Inc.

SMOK

E-Cigarettes Market by Types:

E-cigarette Devices

E-liquid Devices

E-Cigarettes Market by Applications:

Specialist E-cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global E-Cigarettes Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-Cigarettes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global E-Cigarettes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global E-Cigarettes (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global E-Cigarettes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global E-Cigarettes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-Cigarettes (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global E-Cigarettes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global E-Cigarettes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-Cigarettes (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global E-Cigarettes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global E-Cigarettes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

