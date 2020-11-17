Tue. Nov 17th, 2020

Lollipop Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

Lollipop

The “Lollipop Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Lollipop industry.

About Lollipop:

  • The Lollipop market revenue was 5840 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 7432 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2025. Lollipops, or suckers as some call them, are essentially hard candies with a short stick of some sort.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Mars, Inc.
  • Fujiya
  • Oishi
  • Hsu Fu Chi
  • Hershey’s
  • Lotte
  • Perfetti Van Melle
  • Mondelez
  • Chupa Chups
  • Perfetti Van Melle Company
  • Wrigley Company
  • Grumpe
  • Kendon Candies

    Lollipop Market by Types:

  • Fruit Flavored Lollipop
  • Milk Flavored Lollipop
  • Chocolate Lollipop
  • Others

    • Lollipop Market by Applications:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Independent Retailers
  • Convenience Stores

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Lollipop Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Lollipop Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Lollipop Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Lollipop (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Lollipop Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Lollipop Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Lollipop (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Lollipop Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Lollipop Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Lollipop (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Lollipop Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Lollipop Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

