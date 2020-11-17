The “Cloud Radio Access Network Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cloud Radio Access Network industry.

About Cloud Radio Access Network:

C-RAN (cloud radio access network) is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks (RAN) that enables large-scale deployment, collaborative radio technology support, and real-time virtualization capabilities.

Major players covered in this report:

Datang Mobile

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Mavenir

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

ASOCS Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Ericsson AB

Altiostar

Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Types:

Centralization Technology

Virtualization Technology Cloud Radio Access Network Market by Applications:

Large Public Venues

Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas

High-density Urban Areas