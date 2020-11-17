Global “Pyruvic Acid Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Pyruvic Acid:

The Pyruvic Acid market revenue was 40 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 47 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.33% during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in this report:

Minakem

Tianfu

Beijing Ganghua Auxiliary Agent

Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech

Jiangyin Kangda Chemical

Tianjin Shengdao Technology

Musashino

Fleurchem

Toray

Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical

Pyruvic Acid Market by Types:

Biotechnological Method

Chemical Method

Pyruvic Acid Market by Applications:

Food Additives

Daily Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

