About N-Hexane:

The N-Hexane market revenue was 2046 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2706 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.77% during 2020-2025. n-Hexane is a volatile aliphatic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C6H14. n-Hexane which is also known as Hexane is derived from crude oil through thermal and catalytic cracking process.

Major players covered in this report:

Sumitomo Chemical

Sinopec

Rompetrol Rafinare

Indian Oil

Sak Chaisidhi Company

DHC Solvent Chemie GmBH

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical

SK Global Chemical

CNPC

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil

Daqing Eshine Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bitolea S.P.A.

Bharat Petroleum

Hindustan Petroleum

N-Hexane Market by Types:

90%≤N-Hexane

80%≤N-Hexane<90%

70%≤N-Hexane<80%

60%≤N-Hexane<70%

N-Hexane<60%

N-Hexane Market by Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Industry

Rubber Processing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

