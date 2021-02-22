” Introduction to Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

This intensive research report on Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market features significant highlights about various key developments across regions, also including details on country-wise developments.

The report in the following sections, emphasizes details on various market players, stakeholders, and participants. Details on upstream and downstream developments, production and consumption patterns are also addressed in the report to influence holistic and balanced growth in the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

Further in the course of the report, this market synopsis on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market delves into unravelling the historical developments, besides closely following current status which collectively influence the future growth prognosis of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

The key players covered in this study

Air IT

Amazon (AWS)

Arcserve

Broadcom

Champion Solutions

CloudSigma

Cox Business (RapidScale)

CtrlS (Cloud4C)

Datrium

Datto

Dell (VMware)

Expedient

IBM

iland

Immedion

Infrascale

Internap

Kaseya (Unitrends)

Microsoft

MSP360

NTT (Netmagic Solutions of NTT Communications)

OpenText (Carbonite)

Oracle

Quorum

RackWare

StrataCore

Stratosphere Networks

Sungard

Thrive

Veeam

Zerto

Evaluating Scope and COVID-19 Impact: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

The report specifically hovers over details pertaining to sudden and unprecedented developments such as COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent implications on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. The report has included significant details about various facets covering manufacturer activities to offset the challenges prevalent during COVID-19.

Additionally, the report attempts to serve as significant point of reference and guide to all interested manufacturers and market participants, keen on re-establishing their growth and reviving their revenue generation patterns.

Further in the discussion of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market growth, this report also sheds broad light in unravelling references about facets such as business expansion traits, successful business strategies incorporated by various frontline players across regional markets and their successive impact on growth of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

A closely followed growth pattern of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market has also been discussed in this report to derive logical inferences of the growth pattern, exact valuation in the historic years as well as CAGR percentage. Despite catastrophes, global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is anticipated to retrieve back its growth through the forecast tenure.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Assisted DRaaS

Managed DRaaS

Self-Service DRaaS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMES

Regional Analysis: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

Additionally, the report draws attention on various market strategies business tactics and the like that various market participants are applying across regions to secure a healthy revenue trail in the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

Appropriate particulars on regional growth features, featuring country-wise presentation as well as seller listing and action also find noteworthy mention in the report, addressing the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market to influence lucrative business moves amongst key players.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 P&C Reinsurance

1.4.3 Life Reinsurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Direct Writing

1.5.3 Broker

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Continued….

