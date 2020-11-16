[142 Pages] Latest research report on “Lycopene Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Lycopene Market is estimated to be valued at USD 126 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, recording a value of USD 161 Million by 2025.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3146425

Top Key Players Profiled in the Lycopene Market:

Allied Biotech Corporation (China)

Lycored (Israel)

DSM (Netherlands)

Wellgreen Technology Co Ltd (China)

Divi’s Laboratories (India)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc (Japan)

Dangshang Sannuo Limited (China)

DDW (US)

Dohler (Germany)

Farbest Brands (US)

Zhejiang NHU CO. Ltd (China)

EID Parry (India)

Shaanxi Kingsci Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China)

Vidya Herbs (India)

Xi’an Pincredit Biotech Co Ltd (China)

Hunan Sunshine Bio-Tech Co.Ltd (China)

Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd (China)

Plantnat (China)

SV AgroFoods (India)

Plamed Green Science Group (China)

The bead let form is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global lycopene market. Among the other forms of lycopene available, the bead let form of lycopene projects to witness the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The factors determining its largest share is its content of lycopene concentration and mass availability,because of major lycopene manufacturers producing lycopene in this form.

The synthetic lycopene segment dominated the market, since it is lower in price and offers the same benefits as that of natural lycopene. Also, the availability of raw material for natural lycopene is restrained, since high-quality tomatoes are directly used for processing in other food industries. Thus, the demand for synthetic lycopene is higher.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3146425

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Periodization Considered For The Study

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Units Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions/Hypothesis For The Study

2.5 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

…more

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3146425