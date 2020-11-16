Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

$ 2.9 Billion Worth “Depth Filtration Market”, Led by Danaher Corporation, Merck Kgaa, Sartorius Ag and more.

Nov 16, 2020 ,

[157 Pages] Latest research report on “Depth Filtration Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global depth filtration market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Depth Filtration Market:

  • Danaher Corporation (US)
  • Merck KGaA (Germany)
  • Sartorius AG (Germany)

Based on product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plates & frames, accessories and other products. Cartridges formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to the high retention capacity of these filters during large molecule filtration processes.

Based on media type, the depth filtration market is segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to its ease of use and low cost.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.3 Market Data Estimation & Triangulation

2.1.4 Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Growth Rate Projections

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Depth Filtration Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Depth Filtration Market Share, By Operation Scale & Country (2018)

4.3 Depth Filtration Market, By Product

4.4 Depth Filtration Market Share, By Application, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.5 Depth Filtration Market, By Media, 2019 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

5 Market Overview

…more

