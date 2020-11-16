[157 Pages] Latest research report on “Depth Filtration Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global depth filtration market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Depth Filtration Market:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Based on product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plates & frames, accessories and other products. Cartridges formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to the high retention capacity of these filters during large molecule filtration processes.

Based on media type, the depth filtration market is segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to its ease of use and low cost.

