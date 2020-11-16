Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2023

Latest research report on “Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is likely to be valued at USD 40.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 72.00 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market:

  • Datalogic (Italy)
  • Honeywell (US)
  • Zebra Technologies (US)
  • SICK AG (Germany)
  • Cognex (US)
  • Toshiba (Japan)
  • NEC (Japan)
  • NXP (Netherlands)
  • Synaptics (US)
  • SATO (Japan)

Among all verticals, the automatic identification and data capture market for the retail industry is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the automatic identification and data capture market for the retail sector can be attributed to the high adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions for product authentication, inventory optimization, effective supply chain management, advanced merchandising, and mobile commerce applications.

Among all offerings, the automatic identification and data capture market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. Frequent requirements related to repair and installation services, and technical and training support drive the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market for services.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.3.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3.3 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

