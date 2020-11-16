Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

Pet Food Packaging Market a comprehensive study by key players- Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Sonoco Products Company and more.

Latest research report on “Pet Food Packaging Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Pet Food Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2 % from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Pet Food Packaging Market:

  • Amcor Plc (Australia)
  • Mondi Plc(South Africa)
  • Sonoco Products Company (US)
  • Constantia Flexibles (Austria)
  • HuhtamakiOYJ(Finland)

Pouches segment of the pet food packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume.The growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand by various pet food brands. Further, due to different types of packaging formats available in it, such as single-serve pack, small pouches, and good display appeal.

The cat food segment of the pet food packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume.However, the dog food segment is expected to remain the largest segment through the projected period from 2020 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach (Based On Parent Market, By Region)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

…CONTINUED

