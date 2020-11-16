Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

Latest Trending Report on Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2025 | SAS, Aprimo, BrandMaker, Workfront and more.

Latest research report on “Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market:

  • SAP (Germany)
  • SAS (US)
  • Aprimo (US)
  • BrandMaker (Germany)
  • Workfront (US)
  • HCL Technologies (India)
  • Oracle (US)
  • Percolate (US)
  • Allocadia (Canada)
  • Adobe (US)
  • Infor (US)
  • Northplains (Canada)
  • Broadridge (US)
  • Sitecore (US)
  • Contentserv (Switzerland)
  • Bynder (US)
  • censhare (Germany)
  • MarcomCentral (US)
  • Elateral (UK)
  • Capital ID (Netherlands)
  • Wedia (France)
  • NewsCred (US)
  • inMotionNow (US)
  • Simple (Australia)

Most of the organizations want access to ostensibly infinite resources with rising technology infusion and an increase in data, and hence, they are increasingly moving towards adopting cloud-based technologies. The cloud deployment model is mostly adopted by the organizations that want rapid implementation, reduced setup, and operational cost.

Rising competition and dynamic consumer demands compel consumer goods and retail industry to improve their marketing strategies for enabling enhanced customer experience continuously. With this, organizations across the consumer goods and retail industry are increasingly deploying MRM solutions to improve the allocation of their marketing budgets, optimize vendor, partner, and marketing content management, and streamline the campaign execution and content localization.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Marketing Resource Management Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.5 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

…CONTINUED

