The Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market:

SAP (Germany)

SAS (US)

Aprimo (US)

BrandMaker (Germany)

Workfront (US)

HCL Technologies (India)

Oracle (US)

Percolate (US)

Allocadia (Canada)

Adobe (US)

Infor (US)

Northplains (Canada)

Broadridge (US)

Sitecore (US)

Contentserv (Switzerland)

Bynder (US)

censhare (Germany)

MarcomCentral (US)

Elateral (UK)

Capital ID (Netherlands)

Wedia (France)

NewsCred (US)

inMotionNow (US)

Simple (Australia)

Most of the organizations want access to ostensibly infinite resources with rising technology infusion and an increase in data, and hence, they are increasingly moving towards adopting cloud-based technologies. The cloud deployment model is mostly adopted by the organizations that want rapid implementation, reduced setup, and operational cost.

Rising competition and dynamic consumer demands compel consumer goods and retail industry to improve their marketing strategies for enabling enhanced customer experience continuously. With this, organizations across the consumer goods and retail industry are increasingly deploying MRM solutions to improve the allocation of their marketing budgets, optimize vendor, partner, and marketing content management, and streamline the campaign execution and content localization.

