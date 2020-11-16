Mon. Nov 16th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market 2020 Forecasts to 2025 for Supply Demand and Import and Export Consumption Trend

Nov 16, 2020 ,

The Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 174.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 249.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.4%, in terms of value.

The Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 174.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 249.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.4%, in terms of value.

Top Companies Profiled in the Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market:

  • Amcor (Australia)
  • Mondi Group (Austria)
  • Sealed Air Corporation (US)
  • Ball Corporation (US)
  • Tetra Pak (Sweden)
  • Crown Holdings Inc. (US)
  • BASF (Germanys)
  • Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)
  • Westrock (US)
  • Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)
  • Sonoco Products Company (US)
  • Evergreen packaging (US)
  • Elopak (Norway)
  • Winpak Ltd. (Canada)
  • Berry Global (US)
  • Printpak (US)
  • Paperfoam (The Netherlands)
  • Sustainable Packaging Industries (US)
  • GWP (England)
  • Swedbrand Groups (Hong Kong)

The paper & paperboard segment accounted for a major share in the global eco-friendly food packaging market in 2019. Packaging differs for the type of foods and beverages served. Paper & paper boards are the most preferred packaging in the food & beverage industry due to their degradable nature and recyclable property.

Based on application, the eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into food and beverages others . The food segment is further sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, convenience food, meat, fish & poultry, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, and other food products.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Segmentation

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach One (Based On Material, By Region)

2.2.2 Approach Two (Based On The Global Market)

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

2.5 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

…more

