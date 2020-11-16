Latest research report on “Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is projected to grow from USD 26 Million in 2021 to USD 61 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

UAV Turbines Inc. (US)

Turbotech SAS (France)

PBS Group (Czech Republic)

GE Aviation (US)

AMT Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands)

Williams International (US)

Micro Turbine Technology B.V. (Netherlands)

BF-Turbines (Germany)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (US)

Elliott Group (US)

Sentient Blue Technologies (Italy)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (US)

JetCat Americas (US)

JetsMunt SL (Spain)

Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG (Germany)

Lambert Microturbine (Germany)

Hawk Turbine AB (Sweden)

Bowman (UK)

Brayton Energy (UK)

“Based on horsepower, the 50 to 100 HP segment is projected to lead the aircraft micro turbine engines market by 2030”

Based on horsepower, the 50 to 100 HP segment is projected to lead the aircraft micro turbine engines market by 2030 due to its wide application areas and ongoing developments by manufacturers. Turbotech SAS (France) is in the process of developing a micro turbine engine with a capacity of 74 HP (TG-R55) for small aerial vehicles.

“Based on end-use, the OEM segment is projected to witness the largest share in the aircraft micro turbine engines market over the forecast period”

The OEM segment is expected to witness higher growth compared to other segments in the aircraft micro turbine engines market. The development of next-generation aircraft is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the aircraft micro turbine engines market across the globe. In addition, increased focus of OEMs on electrification and continuous technological advancement is also expected to influence the growth of the aircraft micro turbine engines market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:

1 Introduction

2 Product Comparison Matrix For Market Players

3 Performance Comparison Of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines

4 Competitive Analysis

4.1 Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

4.1.1 Progressive Companies

4.1.2 Responsive Companies

4.1.3 Dynamic Companies

4.1.4 Starting Blocks

5 Ranking Of Key Players, 2019

6 Strength Of Product Excellence

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Competitive Scenario

8.1 Strategies Adopted By Market Players

