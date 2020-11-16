Latest research report on “3D Imaging Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The 3D Imaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 41.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the 3D Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Autodesk (US)

ST Micro electronics (Switzerland)

Panasonic (Japan)

Sony (Japan)

Philips (Netherland)

Trimble (US)

FARO (US)

Google (US)

Adobe (US)

HP (US)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Topcon (Japan)

Able Software (US)

Maxon (Germany)

Esri (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

Pixologic (US)

Pix4D (Switzerland)

“Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The 3D imaging market,by component,is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services.The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D imaging software and services, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

“Manufacturing vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The 3D imaging market by vertical is segmented into nine categories: aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce and others (energy and utilities, education, agricultural irrigation, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]).

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid rise in high-end machines and devices from various verticals is driving the 3D imaging hardware and solutions in the region.

