The “Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Fiber optic pressure sensors are used to provide accurate pressure measurement in harsh environments. Over the past few years, optical fibers have seen significant inroads across various sensor applications owing to their small size and their ability to transmit huge amounts of data. The market offers insights on the application segment, such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, oil & gas, petrochemical, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oil and Gas Expected to Drive the Market Growth
– Due to the increasing number of projects approved in the oil and gas sector, the demand for fiber optic pressure sensor equipment is increasing. To meet the need of the measurement in high temperature and high pressure in oil and gas well, an optical fiber pressure sensor based on extrinsic Fabry Perot (F-P) cavity is used which measures long term operation stability and high-temperature resistance.
– Opsens Solutions OPP series fiber optic pressure transducers are designed to provide accurate pressure measurement in the most adverse conditions. The OPP-M designed for pressure measurement that request very small sensors of 0.250mm OD with outstanding repeatability and demonstrates high fidelity pressure measurement with no phase delay in oil and gas well.
– Moreover, FiberPoint sensors from Pinnacle are some of the most precise measuring tools that are designed to enter into some of the most hostile environments on Earth. Unlike traditional sensors, FiberPoint sensors have no internal electronics that can fail in extreme environments. This opens new possibilities for measurements in a much broader range of downhole conditions, which will give an opportunity to grow the market.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– North America is a significantly growing market with the United States accounting for a major share specifically owing to the growth in consumer electronics. Textile-integrated flexible optical fibers for electronic wearable systems are the lightweight structure, insensitive to electromagnetic fields, water and corrosion resistant and due to these benefits, optical fiber based pressure sensors are used in numerous applications to detect chemical or physical change further stimulating adoption of consumer electronics.
– The use of optical fibers has also increased across the medical and biomedical sector in the United States, such as control of cardiovascular assist, endoscopic imaging, etc, which includes low drift, high accuracy, and insensitivity to light loss factors along the length of the optical fiber. Advancement in technology has led to the emergence of several applications that include research and development, manufacturing, defense, medical and process control, which is leading the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements
4.3.2 Easy Deployment with High Stability
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost ofÂ Product in Biomedical Applications
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Wired
6.1.2 Wireless
6.2 By Technology
6.2.1 Fabry-Perot
6.2.2 Fiber Bragg Grating
6.2.3 Intensity-based
6.2.4 Other Technologies
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Automotive
6.3.2 Consumer Electronics
6.3.3 Healthcare
6.3.4 Industrial
6.3.5 Oil & Gas
6.3.6 Petrochemical
6.3.7 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 United States
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 United Kingdom
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Russia
6.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 India
6.4.3.3 Japan
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
6.4.4.1 Latin America
6.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 FISO Technologies, Inc.
7.1.2 Honeywell International, Inc.
7.1.3 Infineon Technologies, Inc.
7.1.4 NXP Semiconductors
7.1.5 Omron Corporation
7.1.6 Opsens Inc.
7.1.7 Panasonic Corporation
7.1.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
7.1.9 STMicroelectronics, Inc.
7.1.10 Althen Sensors & Controls
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
