The “Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Fiber optic pressure sensors are used to provide accurate pressure measurement in harsh environments. Over the past few years, optical fibers have seen significant inroads across various sensor applications owing to their small size and their ability to transmit huge amounts of data. The market offers insights on the application segment, such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, oil & gas, petrochemical, etc.

Market Overview:

The fiber optic pressure sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.92% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Fiber-optic pressure sensors are coming with fiber-optic amplifiers, with easy-to-read digital LEDs. This is a new trend in the market. These digital displays provide real-time feedback.

– Rapid technological advancements are a key driver for the market. Improved micro-fabrication technologies will continue to improve sensor performance, functionality and reliability. Typical applications include biomedical instrumentation, automobile power and acceleration measurement, etc.

– Fibre-optic plasmonic sensors is also an advancement in technology, with the utilization of optical fibers in plasmon based sensing, which will provid several advantages in sensing of various physical, chemical and biochemical parameters.

– Easy deployment with high stability is driving the market as fibre optic pressure sensors are light weight with low profile (typically 145Î¼m in diameter with a polyimide coating) and are corrosion resistant and multiple sensors are easily multiplexed into a single fibre. Fiber optic pressure sensor does not have any disturbance from EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) and RFI (Radio Frequency Interference) which gives an added advantage to the sensor.

– However, higher cost of product is a major restraint for the market. In the field of biomedical and biomechanical applications cost is a a critical issue as high cost associated with optoelectronic and miniaturized is challenging the market to grow in this sector. Major Key Players:

