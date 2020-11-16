The “Data Governance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Governance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Financial institutions constantly face challenges related to data quality and accessibility and data security. Data governance solutions help these institutions handle such challenges with effective data management solutions that can prevent data duplication and data loss. Moreover, data governance solutions help BFSI firms maintain an edge in the market, with constant updates to their policies and procedures. Apart from finance, other businesses like Operation and IT, Legal also make use of these solutions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector Leads the Market in Europe and North America Region
– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.
– But, IoT also arises the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.
– According to European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.
– The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patients private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.
Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market
– Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for data governance market, owing to the growing technology expenditures in economies, such as China, India, Singapore, and Australia. The demand for cost-effective data management and governance solutions and services among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is further driving the demand for data governance market in the region.
– Solidatus, a provider of a data lineage and business relationship mapping solution, opened an office in Singapore to address the market demand in Asia-Pacific markets.
– With vast amounts of data being created every day, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared in February 2019 that the next G-20 summit should wrestle with how to manage that digital information.
– The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is causing Asia-Pacific to reassess their data strategy and ensure they can earn the trust of consumers who are increasingly wary of how their data is being used.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Data Governance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Regulatory and Compliance Mandates
4.3.2 Increasing Growth of Data Volume to Provide Immense Opportunity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies and Data Address Validation
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Organisation Size
5.2.1 Large Scale Business
5.2.2 Small and Medium Scale Business
5.3 By Component
5.3.1 Software
5.3.2 Service
5.4 By Business Function
5.4.1 Operation and IT
5.4.2 Legal
5.4.3 Finance
5.4.4 Other Business Functions
5.5 By End User
5.5.1 IT and Telecom
5.5.2 Healthcare
5.5.3 Retail
5.5.4 Defence
5.5.5 BFSI
5.5.6 Other End Users
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Collibra Inc.
6.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.
6.1.3 TIBCO Software Inc.
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Alation Inc.
6.1.6 Alfresco Software Inc.
6.1.7 Informatica Corporation
6.1.8 Symantec Corporation
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 Oracle Corporation
6.1.11 Talend Inc.
6.1.12 Varonis Systems Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
