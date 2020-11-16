The “Data Governance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Governance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352894

Scope of the Report:

Financial institutions constantly face challenges related to data quality and accessibility and data security. Data governance solutions help these institutions handle such challenges with effective data management solutions that can prevent data duplication and data loss. Moreover, data governance solutions help BFSI firms maintain an edge in the market, with constant updates to their policies and procedures. Apart from finance, other businesses like Operation and IT, Legal also make use of these solutions.

Market Overview:

The data governance market is expected to register a CAGR of over 21.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) and expected to reach a value of USD 4.35 billion by 2024. The amount of data created by devices is nearly 100 times greater than the amount of data stored, according to the Cisco Global Cloud Index. According to Forbes, there are 2.5 quintillion bytes of data created each day at the current pace, but that pace is only accelerating with the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).

– According to Aureus Analytics report, the world’s data volume is expected to grow by 40% per year, and 50 times by 2020. Human and machine-generated data is experiencing an overall 10 times faster growth rate than traditional business data. With the growing new technologies, such as IoT and artificial intelligence companies, such as Walmart are adopting data governance solutions to ensure enterprise data is authorized and organized in a database with as few errors as possible while maintaining, both privacy and security.

– Growing regulatory and compliance mandates are also expected to boost the demand for data governance market. One such example is GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), which is passed into UK law through the Data Protection Act 2018, that strengthens data protection provisions for all European Union data subjects. The regulation was enforced in May 2018.

– According to EOL IT Services, the biggest challenges in Data Governance for 2018 is employee compliance, ie, ensuring that employees comply with overall data strategy, something often borne out by a lack of understanding rather than a lack of desire. Major Key Players:

Collibra Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

SAP SE

Alation Inc.

Alfresco Software Inc.

Informatica Corporation

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Talend Inc.