The “Critical Infrastructure Protection Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Critical Infrastructure Protection market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Critical infrastructure (CI) provides the essential services that underpin society and serve as the backbone of any nation’s economy, health, and security. The power used in homes and industries, the potable water, the transportation, the retail stores, and the communication systems all are part of critical infrastructure.

Market Overview:

The critical infrastructure protection market was estimated at USD 110.141 billion in 2018. This market is expected to reach USD 170.84 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). To reduce the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructures, the European Commission has launched the European Programme for Critical Infrastructure Protection (EPCIP). This is a package of measures aimed at improving the protection of critical infrastructure in Europe, across all EU States and in all relevant sectors of economic activity.

– The Smart Grid technology helps optimize the loss of energy during transmission and distribution; ensuring a reduction in electricity consumption. The developing economies are witnessing robust growth in infrastructure development particularly in the utility sector, which has created a dire need for adherence to CIP standards, which could lead to enhanced protection from diverse security threats capable of causing insurmountable losses to the national economy.

– Cloud is the key to risk reduction, thus there is a need for joint functioning of cloud computing and critical infrastructure protection. Virtualization, the fundamental fabric of the cloud, provides an abstraction layer between our existing physical infrastructure and the applications running on top of it. This yields several unique properties which can really transform security.

– Industrial control systems in manufacturing, energy, chemical, and other environments are coming under an increasing number of cyber attacks, as hacking groups of all kinds attempt to breach these networks. By targeting industrial systems attackers can potentially do vast amounts of damage, ranging from using backdoors to make off with sensitive data, causing the network to shut down due to a ransomware attack, or even leading to dangerous situations and industrial systems break down, causing physical damage. Major Key Players:

Bae Systems PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Co.

Airbus SE

Intergraph Corporation

General Electric Company

McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation)

Waterfall Security Solutions

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp

Kaspersky Lab Inc.