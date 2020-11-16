The “Critical Infrastructure Protection Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Critical Infrastructure Protection market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Critical infrastructure (CI) provides the essential services that underpin society and serve as the backbone of any nation’s economy, health, and security. The power used in homes and industries, the potable water, the transportation, the retail stores, and the communication systems all are part of critical infrastructure.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Risk Management Services in Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Market
– Risk Management Services in the energy and power sector involve taking protective measures to conduct a risk reduction strategy. This segment includes aspects of risk detection, risk assessment, and risk reduction.
– These risk mitigation measures are taken to control transfer and avoid these risks fall under the category. Prevention, protection, response, and mitigation are few of the approaches used in the industry sector.
– The risk management services offer solutions to monitor, manage and protect critical infrastructures. Firms in the energy and power segment need to make decisions about risk management and governance programs, respond to crisis events, manage and understand regulations and government issues.
– This requires substantial experience in understanding the complexity of vital infrastructures.
North America to Witness the Highest Growth
– North America was among the first to adopt Critical Infrastructure Protection programs and regulations across multiple industry verticals. It also occupies the largest market share, globally, accounting for 34% of the global market in terms of revenue, and market forecasts indicate that this trend is expected to continue.
– Additionally, the CIP Market has grown to be a mature market in the United States, where the program to ensure safety and security of critical and IT infrastructures was introduced in the year 1996.
– In North America, the reality that operators of critical infrastructures are more confident about the safety of these structures than they should be, is the key driving factor behind the establishment of the North American Electric Reliability Corporations (NERC). It has been additionally enforced that systems and companies that do not comply with the NERC CIP v.5 requirements will be subjected to hefty and strict fines.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Enormous Investments In Smart Grid Technology is Expanding the Market Growth
4.3.2 Joint Functioning of Cloud Computing and Critical Infrastructure Protection
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cyber Attacks on Industrial Control Systems
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Vertical
5.1.1 Energy and Power
5.1.2 Transportation
5.1.3 Sensitive Infrastructure and Enterprises
5.1.4 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Mexico
5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bae Systems PLC
6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.3 Raytheon Co.
6.1.4 Airbus SE
6.1.5 Intergraph Corporation
6.1.6 General Electric Company
6.1.7 McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation)
6.1.8 Waterfall Security Solutions
6.1.9 General Dynamics Corporation
6.1.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.1.11 Northrop Grumman Corp
6.1.12 Kaspersky Lab Inc.
6.1.13 Ericsson AB
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
