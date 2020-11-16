The “Safety Programmable Controller Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Safety Programmable Controller market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The safety programmable controllers market contains integrated safety functions that allow it to control safety systems in various applications. Due to need for functional flexibility, demand for safe equipment, industry safety standards and cost effective systems, the market is growing by segmenting in applications such as automotive, energy and power, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, oil & gas, etc.

Market Overview:

The safety programmable controller market was valued at USD 6.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 8.84 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The combination of PLC, motion control, and human-machine interface (HMI) programming into one environment is a trend that will progress over the next several years. It will reduce the learning curve and less total development time which will drive the growth of the market.

– Increased adoption of automation systems coupled with safety awareness is driving the market. PLCs can be easily reprogrammed and designed to the wanted characteristics and itâ€™s possible to embed multiple devices like memory shells and timers in one PLC by which its very easy to control and manage energy costs with quality improvement and reduced production cost.

– Demand for safe equipment and need for simplified configuration is driving the market. Safety PLCs combine the functionality of a control system with a safety system in one controller platform, allowing manufacturers to greatly reduce machine life cycle costs. Safety system designs utilizing safety PLCs deliver multiple layers of protection that work together to provide a safe control system. When unexpected events arise, each layer can mitigate the effect of the fault. Safety PLCs from Siemens have led the way creating this “Layers of Protection” concept, achieving the level of protection required for the controller to earn a SIL 3 safety rating.

However, safety PLCs are very expensive and require high initial investment compared to standard PLC counterparts, including hardware, software and services costs, which could hinder the growth of the market.

