The “Safety Programmable Controller Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Safety Programmable Controller market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The safety programmable controllers market contains integrated safety functions that allow it to control safety systems in various applications. Due to need for functional flexibility, demand for safe equipment, industry safety standards and cost effective systems, the market is growing by segmenting in applications such as automotive, energy and power, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, oil & gas, etc.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oil and Gas Industry to Witness a Significant Growth
– In the oil & gas industry processes, there is usually a great demand for safety and reliability and according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, the worlds annual energy consumption of oil and gas is projected to increase steadily from less than 200 quadrillion BTU in 2015 to nearly 250 quadrillion BTU by 2040.
– Oil industry and refinery gas is mostly manual system with many risks, such as explosion hazards, fire hazards and lightning, radiation, etc.
– With demand continuing to grow, oil and gas producers are in need to find new and better ways to capture energy and their increment in capital spending is mainly on new control equipment for better safety, reliability and low energy consumption.
North America to Register a Significant Growth Rate
– North America is estimated to hold a major share in the market, owing to rise in industrial investment in the mining and oil and gas sectors, which fuelled the utilization of safety programmable controllers, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– The current trend of adopting automation and specific benefits, such as better diagnostics capabilities and reduced machine down-time are other drivers, which will contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Safety Programmable Controller Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Automation Systems
4.3.2 Demand for Safe Equipment and Need for Simplified Configuration
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Higher Initial Investments
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Modular
5.1.2 Compact
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Energy & Power
5.2.3 Manufacturing
5.2.4 Pharmaceutical
5.2.5 Semiconductors
5.2.6 Food & Beverages
5.2.7 Oil & Gas
5.2.8 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation
6.1.2 ABB Group
6.1.3 Siemens AG
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.5 Treotham
6.1.6 ASTRE Engineering
6.1.7 SICK Group
6.1.8 Mistubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.9 IDEC Corporation
6.1.10 Omron Corporation
6.1.11 Leuze electronic GmbH
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
