The “Smart Watch Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Watch market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The smart watch market are the new trend in the digital market and rapid advancements in Integrated Circuits (IC) technology is expected to propel further growth in the market. Based on compatibility, the smartwatches market is divided into android and iOS, where iOS smartwatches is leading the market in various applications such as medical, sports, etc.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Medical and Fitness to Account for a Significant Market Share

– Healthcare has been the most benefitting aspect of wearing wearables technology. Not only has it helped fitness freaks by providing them with necessary health parameters but also aided patients by providing insights on their conditions. People are more worried about their health and this has led to increase in shipment of fitness tracker, since every smartwatch has a component of fitness tracker by which the growth of the smartwatch is increasing significantly due to its multi functional features for health record.

– Saving on both the time and resources, smartwatches are helping even the doctors by rendering some complex and significant information. Medical professionals are being backed by this data to solve some knotty puzzles like what would be the impact of a new drug, or the constant monitoring of recovery status of an operated patient and much more.

– The accelerometers built into smartwatches can potentially be deployed to detect seizures and tremors, particularly with conditions like epilepsy. When epilepsy seizures happen, quick and effective treatment is an essential part of making sure the risks of long-term damage to the body are minimised. If smartwatches can be used to alert friends, family and healthcare workers about seizures that could make a huge difference for the patient recovery.

– Fitbit is working towards clinical validation and regulatory approval of its software for use in detecting health conditions such as sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation, which will help in promoting health fitness and growth of the market.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– North America market is rising rapidly due to recent innovations in smart watch products, which offer unique capabilities of products and provides benefits to manufacturers. With the evolution of new technologies, the number of applications of these technologies is increasing in the North America region.

– The United States is one of the first countries to implement virtual SIM cards and integrate them into smart watches technology. This may boost the market for manufacturers, who are seeking to use smart watches as a standalone device category.

– Moreover, nearly three-quarters of American men and more than 60% of women are obese or overweight which increases the usage of smart watch which help them in knowing how many steps they take every day, the calories they burn, the miles they run or swim, the time they spend sleeping, or have a register of their pulse rate and by donating this data to science, it can stir up medical research and trials.

– LooK Watch is a unique Standalone Smartwatch and the first ever to be connected to an Internet of Things (IoT) platform in United States where one can make and receive all phone calls from the LooK Watch itself without being paired to the cellphone with more features such as integrated SOS button, GPS features, fall detection, response system, etc, which drives the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Smart Watch Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Sports and Fitness Devices

4.3.2 Increase in Health Awareness Among the Consumer

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Utility and Technology

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Compatibility

5.1.1 Android

5.1.2 iOS

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Stand-alone

5.2.2 Wireless

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Personal Assistance

5.3.2 Medical

5.3.3 Sports

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Apple Inc.

6.1.2 Fitbit Inc.

6.1.3 Samsung

6.1.4 Garmin

6.1.5 Fossil Group

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

6.1.7 LG Electronics Inc

6.1.8 Sony Corporation

6.1.9 Qualcomm

6.1.10 Meta Watch Ltd.

6.1.11 Burg

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

