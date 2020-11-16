The “Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Capacitive Proximity Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352890
Scope of the Report:
Capacitive proximity sensors sense the electrically charged objects. They can even sense the non-conductors since they can be electrically charged. I.e, any object can be detected with a capacitive proximity sensor. They can be widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, among others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352890
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth
– Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, the global passenger car was estimated to be 70 million units in 2018 and due to the latest trend in the adoption of autonomous vehicles, the demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.
– These days, all kinds of sensors are embedded in a vehicle e.g., position sensors, humidity sensor, temperature sensor, and others. The major sensor to be used in automotive vehicles now are capacitive proximity sensor where these sensors can be used in automotive, include infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, and interior lighting control.
– For Example, in the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver. Proximity sensors also prevent collision with pedestrians while parking.
– Therefore, with autonomous vehicles coming in, these sensors are expected to witness an exponential growth in their demand.
North America to Account for a Significant Market Share
– The industrial applications of capacitive proximity sensor need a robust structure to sustain harsh environment. North America is one of the largest markets for industrial automation involves integrating the latest technological advancements.
– Capacitive proximity sensors are massively used in consumer electronics. For instance, nowadays, each smartphone is equipped with capacitive proximity sensor, which helps in reducing battery consumption by turning the display when not in use or settled down on a table or a surface, or while on a call. According to GSMA, the smartphones penetration has crossed 69% mark in 2017, which contributed 4.0% to the GDP.
– Furthermore, the automotive industry in North America is booming due to the latest trend of self-driving cars and increasing in demand for advanced autonomous vehicles, like SUVs and pickup trucks.
– The United States dominates the region owing to the presensce of significant industries and market giants of car manufacturers like General Motors, Ford. Also, the parts manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia. Around 14.5 million automobiles were sold in North America. In the near future, capacitive proximity sensing may influence market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352890
Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in Demand for Non-Contact Sensing Technology
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Limitations in Sensing Capabilities
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Cylindrical Capacitive Sensor
5.1.2 Rectangular Capacitive Sensor
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Elevators and escalators
5.2.2 Manufacturing Industry
5.2.3 Consumer Electronics
5.2.4 Food & Beverage
5.2.5 Metals & Mining Industry
5.2.6 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Argentina
5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.2 Omron Corporation
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Fargo Controls Inc.
6.1.5 Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH
6.1.6 IFM Electronic GmbH
6.1.7 Turck Inc
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Broadcom Inc
6.1.10 Sick AG
6.1.11 TE connectivity
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Cordless Lawn and Garden Equipment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Respiratory Monitors Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Commercial Decor Papers Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Concentrating Solar Power Tower Market Status and Outlook 2020 | Industry Share and Business Size with Growth Rate, Top Key Players Update with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024
Raspberry Ketone Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Global Food Wrapping Paper Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025
Micro Data Center Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Tow Trucks Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Ozone-Free Air Purifiers Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Ceramic Fiber Paper Market 2020 Industry Outlook by Business Share, Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Latest Research Report by Business Analysis and Forecast Research till 2025
Worsted Yarn Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Crystal Ceiling Lamp Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19, SWOT Analysis, Market Dynamics with Top Players, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025