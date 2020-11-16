The “Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Capacitive Proximity Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352890

Scope of the Report:

Capacitive proximity sensors sense the electrically charged objects. They can even sense the non-conductors since they can be electrically charged. I.e, any object can be detected with a capacitive proximity sensor. They can be widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, among others.

Market Overview:

The capacitive proximity sensor market was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.29 billion by end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increase in the trend of automation at various industries is driving the capacitive proximity sensor market in the forecast period.

– Capacitive proximity sensing technology is witnessing swift developments, to meet the advanced user interface requirements of modern applications. The increasing preference for capacitive sensors, due to their greater durability, superior sensitivity and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors are one of the primary factor driving the growth of the market studied.

– The rise in automation of complex production systems has increased the demand for components capable of providing critical data related to the production process. These sensors facilitate process control in factories by detecting the presence and position of metal objects. Proximity sensors can also help in automating procedures and even repetitive tasks resulting in an efficient production line.

– Food and Beverages use the capacitive proximity sensor to know behind the opaque surface which could be a cover, any kind of storage container, packaging, etc., These sensors are ideal for level and feed monitoring which could be anything like paper, wood, or any liquid form. They can still detect the status of the product still in the production stage until the final inspection.

– Rockwell’s Automation’s latest cylindrical capacitive proximity sensors have an adjustable sensing distance and are equipped with two status indicators to show power and output. 875C and 875CP which are shielded and housed in a nickel-plated brass barrel and another one to a plastic barrel and are unshielded models. Both versions meet NEMA 12 and IP67 (IEC 529) enclosure standards.

– However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of other sensors at a lower cost might hinder the growth of the inductive proximity sensor market. Major Key Players:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Fargo Controls Inc.

Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH

IFM Electronic GmbH

Turck Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Broadcom Inc

Sick AG