Cloud gaming offers the cross-platform capability, which provides gamers a cost-effective experience. In cloud gaming, the need for high-speed processing computer is eliminated. It also helps the vendors to upgrade the games without worrying about the gamerâ€™s hardware.

The market for cloud gaming in China is expected to register a CAGR of 20.2 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With Chinaâ€™s population heavily spending on mobile games, the industry growth rate is five times that of the region’s average. Also, with capabilities growing at about four times the rate of their domestic internet service, they are well on their way to being the leader in meeting the cloud data storage needs of the gaming industry.

– In June 2016, Chinese president Xi Jinping outlined his vision for China to become the leading player in science and technology. It is slowly emerging as a tech superpower, competing with USA. The rapid growth in the economy in the technological scenario has shown improvements in the fiscal deficits and gradual progressive economic reforms.

In August 2018, the Chinese Government asked marketing executives to control their cash flow and curtail spending on new games. It also stopped approving licenses of new games. Chinese gaming giant Tencent suffered its first profit decline since 2005 on lower gaming revenue. In December, the government lifted the ban expect on Tencent. These kinds of fluctuations negatively affect the market.

