China Cloud Gaming Technology Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Nov 16, 2020

China Cloud Gaming Technology

The “China Cloud Gaming Technology Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Cloud Gaming Technology market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cloud gaming offers the cross-platform capability, which provides gamers a cost-effective experience. In cloud gaming, the need for high-speed processing computer is eliminated. It also helps the vendors to upgrade the games without worrying about the gamerâ€™s hardware.

Market Overview:

  • The market for cloud gaming in China is expected to register a CAGR of 20.2 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With Chinaâ€™s population heavily spending on mobile games, the industry growth rate is five times that of the region’s average. Also, with capabilities growing at about four times the rate of their domestic internet service, they are well on their way to being the leader in meeting the cloud data storage needs of the gaming industry.
  • – In June 2016, Chinese president Xi Jinping outlined his vision for China to become the leading player in science and technology. It is slowly emerging as a tech superpower, competing with USA. The rapid growth in the economy in the technological scenario has shown improvements in the fiscal deficits and gradual progressive economic reforms.
  • – In August 2018, the Chinese Government asked marketing executives to control their cash flow and curtail spending on new games. It also stopped approving licenses of new games. Chinese gaming giant Tencent suffered its first profit decline since 2005 on lower gaming revenue. In December, the government lifted the ban expect on Tencent. These kinds of fluctuations negatively affect the market.

    Major Key Players:

  • Tencent Holdings
  • NetEase, Inc
  • Interactive Entertainment
  • Perfect World Games
  • Elex Technology
  • Shanda Games
  • KongZhong Corporation
  • The Limited
  • NetDragon Websoft

    Key Market Trends:

    Growth of Smartphones to Drive the Market Demand

    – Smartphones provide an inexpensive way and common platform for users of all demographics to access games over cloud.
    – China is home to many millions of tech-savvy consumers who are keen adopters of games, placing greater demands on developers and network operators.
    – Chinese policymakers have taken important steps to modernize the countrys regulatory framework for telecoms, establishing a platform for further digital progression.
    – China is also home to several smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Demand from Chinese consumers for the latest flagship devices remains strong;
    – According to GSM Report 2019, unique mobile subscribers grew from 1.17 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow to 1.22 billion in 2025.

    Cloud Proliferation to Expand the Market Reach

    – Huge private sector investment, strong government backing and young talent are together rallying behind the growth of Chinas cloud computing industry.
    – Gaming companies in China are adopting cloud services such as content delivery networks, server load balancers, object storage services and database management tools to power their businesses.
    – According to Alibaba Cloud, cloud sales will grow from 5% to 20% of the Chinese IT market by 2020
    – In April 2019, Microsoft launched its cloud service Dynamics 365 and was operational through local partner 21 Vianet Group Inc.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    China Cloud Gaming Technology Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rapid Advances in Technological Developments is Driving the Market Demand
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Fluctuating Government Regulations Regarding Gaming Industry is Discouraging the Market Growth
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Video Streaming
    5.1.2 File Streaming
    5.2 By Device
    5.2.1 IPTV
    5.2.2 Smartphones
    5.2.3 Computers
    5.2.4 Consoles
    5.2.5 Connected TVs

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Tencent Holdings
    6.1.2 NetEase, Inc
    6.1.3 37 Interactive Entertainment
    6.1.4 Perfect World Games
    6.1.5 Elex Technology
    6.1.6 Shanda Games
    6.1.7 KongZhong Corporation
    6.1.8 The9 Limited
    6.1.9 NetDragon Websoft

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

