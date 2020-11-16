The “China Cloud Gaming Technology Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Cloud Gaming Technology market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cloud gaming offers the cross-platform capability, which provides gamers a cost-effective experience. In cloud gaming, the need for high-speed processing computer is eliminated. It also helps the vendors to upgrade the games without worrying about the gamerâ€™s hardware.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growth of Smartphones to Drive the Market Demand
– Smartphones provide an inexpensive way and common platform for users of all demographics to access games over cloud.
– China is home to many millions of tech-savvy consumers who are keen adopters of games, placing greater demands on developers and network operators.
– Chinese policymakers have taken important steps to modernize the countrys regulatory framework for telecoms, establishing a platform for further digital progression.
– China is also home to several smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Demand from Chinese consumers for the latest flagship devices remains strong;
– According to GSM Report 2019, unique mobile subscribers grew from 1.17 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow to 1.22 billion in 2025.
Cloud Proliferation to Expand the Market Reach
– Huge private sector investment, strong government backing and young talent are together rallying behind the growth of Chinas cloud computing industry.
– Gaming companies in China are adopting cloud services such as content delivery networks, server load balancers, object storage services and database management tools to power their businesses.
– According to Alibaba Cloud, cloud sales will grow from 5% to 20% of the Chinese IT market by 2020
– In April 2019, Microsoft launched its cloud service Dynamics 365 and was operational through local partner 21 Vianet Group Inc.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
China Cloud Gaming Technology Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Advances in Technological Developments is Driving the Market Demand
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Fluctuating Government Regulations Regarding Gaming Industry is Discouraging the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Video Streaming
5.1.2 File Streaming
5.2 By Device
5.2.1 IPTV
5.2.2 Smartphones
5.2.3 Computers
5.2.4 Consoles
5.2.5 Connected TVs
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Tencent Holdings
6.1.2 NetEase, Inc
6.1.3 37 Interactive Entertainment
6.1.4 Perfect World Games
6.1.5 Elex Technology
6.1.6 Shanda Games
6.1.7 KongZhong Corporation
6.1.8 The9 Limited
6.1.9 NetDragon Websoft
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
