The “Atomic Layer Deposition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Atomic Layer Deposition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Atomic Layer Deposition, an advanced deposition technique allows ultra-thin films of a few nanometres to be deposited in a precisely controlled way. ALD provides excellent thickness control and uniformity, it also enables 3D structures to be covered with a conformal coating for high-aspect-ratio structures. The self-limiting nature of the process and the related capacity for conformal deposition are the basis for its importance as a scaling and 3D enabler.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand for Microelectronics and Consumer Electronics to Fuel the Demand

– The rise in the sale of microelectronics and consumer electronics is expected to fuel the demand for semiconductor ICs, during the forecast period. The increase in demand for semiconductor ICs is projected to improve the production capacity of semiconductor device manufacturers, which, in turn, would augment the demand for the atomic layer deposition market.

– Besides, governments and industry stakeholders are keenly following the advancements in the microelectronics industry, as these technologies might potentially disrupt and boost the Internet of Things. The industry has been investing in enhancing chip performance too. For e.g. in June 2018, Applied Materials Inc. announced a breakthrough in materials engineering, which accelerates chip performance in the AI and Big Data era. The companys unique integrated materials solution combines dry clean, ALD, PVD, and CVD on the Endura platform, enabling the customers to quicken the adoption of cobalt.

– Many manufacturing companies prefer the atomic layer deposition technique to produce smaller components with comparatively low costs with the demand for miniaturization growing every day. As device requirements push towards smaller and more spatially demanding structures, ALD has demonstrated potential advantages over alternative deposition methods, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and various physical vapor deposition (PVD) techniques, due to its conformality and control over materials thickness and composition. This broad adoption of ALD is expected to fuel the growth of the market studied.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the most significant market share, in the atomic layer deposition equipment market. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the progression of electronics and semiconductor industries, mainly in China. The deep-rooted electronics manufacturing base in China, South Korea, and Taiwan has led to an increased demand for deposition technologies.

– Further, in a region which has a lot restrictive regulatory policies on FDI across industries, according to the Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2018: Fostering Growth through Digitalisation report by OECD 2018, the electronics-manufacturing sector is more open to FDI, compared with the national averages for all sectors combined. Government policies have aided the establishment of the dynamic electronics industry in the region.

– The rise in industrialization and increase in the number of end-user industries in developing economies, such as China and India, have offered numerous untapped opportunities. Moreover, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have led the ALD growth, due to increasing solar panel manufacturing and installations.

– Additionally, the rising demand for electronic components in the automotive industry is anticipated to increase the demand for semiconductors, in the region. This, in turn, directly impacts the growth of the market studied, in a positive manner.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Atomic Layer Deposition Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Demand for Microelectronics and Consumer Electronics to Fuel the Demand

4.3.2 Extensive Use in Current and Developing Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Capital Investment in R&D for Developing Upgraded Products

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Aluminum Oxide ALD

5.1.2 Metal ALD

5.1.3 Catalytic ALD

5.1.4 Plasma Enhanced ALD

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Semiconductor and Electronics

5.2.2 Solar Devices

5.2.3 Medical Equipment

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Applied Materials Inc.

6.1.2 Lam Research Corporation

6.1.3 Entegris Inc.

6.1.4 Veeco Instruments, Inc.

6.1.5 Oxford Instruments plc

6.1.6 Tokyo Electron Limited

6.1.7 Beneq Oy

6.1.8 ASM International NV

6.1.9 Kurt J. Lesker Company

6.1.10 Picosun Oy

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

