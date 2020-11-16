The “Metal Caps and Closures Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Metal Caps and Closures market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The metal closures and caps deliver eye-catching appeal and easy-open convenience coupled with extending shelf life of the product. These product safety features and convenient properties of the metal closures are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Further, the beverage industry is the largest end-use segment and accounts for more than 50% of the overall market. North America has the largest market which is favored by increasing demand for bottled water and beverage segments.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Wine Industry Offers Potential Growth
– Wine consumption among consumers is driven by the health and wellness trend. Todays consumers are aware of the origin and production methods of wine, thus increasingly favoring organic wines as a symbol of higher quality. Thus the packaging of organic wines requires metal caps because these metal caps with plastic interiors provide a very tight seal over the whole mouth and neck of the bottle keeping the freshness intact.
– Further, increasing demand for wine among the millennials and for them, it is very easy to cap a wine bottle with a screw metal cap because it can achieve a tight seal that keeps out oxygen for a long time. Removing and reclosing a metal screw cap is also easy.
– According to United Nations of Fine Wines, Veganism, one of the fastest-growing wine trends and is also expected to be reflected in wine production, leading to more vegan-friendly wines which will require the metal cap closure because it is least reactive in nature and this will keep the flavor and aroma of wine sealed.
– Therefore, the above factors are expected to boost the wine industry which in return will help in booming the metal caps and closures market.
Asia- Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth because of the presence of two highly populated countries i.e. China and India. In these two countries, the increase in disposable income will act as a supplement for the growth of the metal caps and closures market.
– Further, according to the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR), China is expected to increase its wine imports by 8 % in 2019. The estimated rise is seen as a result of the increasing number of young consumers choosing wine over baijiu and other alcoholic beverages and older consumers switching to wine for its perceived health benefits. Thus the increase in wine consumption will result in a huge opportunity for metal caps and closures market because of the benefits provided by metal caps and closure.
– Moreover, with the vast rise in demand for packaged foods and beverages and the critical role played by caps and closures in keeping packaged consumables fresh for extended periods are likely to boost the market in these regions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Metal Caps and Closures Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Recyclability of the Products
4.3.2 Benefiting Properties Such As Temper-proof and Energy Efficient to Push the Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Availability of Substitute
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Aluminum
5.1.2 Tin-Plated
5.1.3 Steel
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Packaging
5.2.1 Caps
5.2.2 Closures
5.2.3 Crowns
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Alcoholic Beverages
5.3.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
5.3.3 Cosmetics
5.3.4 Chemical
5.3.5 Household
5.3.6 Industrial
5.3.7 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.3.8 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Crown Holdings Inc.
6.1.2 O.Berk Company
6.1.3 Reynolds Packaging Group Ltd
6.1.4 Pelliconi & C. SpA
6.1.5 Nippon Closures Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Silgan White Cap
6.1.7 Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.
6.1.8 Keystone MCF
6.1.9 Berlin Packaging (Qorpak)
6.1.10 Tecnocap Group
6.1.11 The Cary Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
