The “Metal Caps and Closures Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Metal Caps and Closures market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352885

Scope of the Report:

The metal closures and caps deliver eye-catching appeal and easy-open convenience coupled with extending shelf life of the product. These product safety features and convenient properties of the metal closures are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Further, the beverage industry is the largest end-use segment and accounts for more than 50% of the overall market. North America has the largest market which is favored by increasing demand for bottled water and beverage segments.

Market Overview:

The metal caps and closures market was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.103 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 1.77% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Metal caps and closures provide rigidity and stability while portraying a superior product image to the consumers in the market.

– Moreover, the growth in international trade of food & beverage can prominently attribute to the rising demand for effective packaging solutions, such as metal caps and closures. These solutions ensure the longer shelf life of food and beverage products.

– Further, the growing use of child-resistant and tamper-evident metal caps and closures has gained huge popularity in the market which has encouraged the manufacturers to produce superior quality metal caps and closures.

– However, the presence of other closure systems made of plastics, wood, etc. are expected to act as a restraint and challenge the growth of the metal closures market over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Crown Holdings Inc.

O.Berk Company

Reynolds Packaging Group Ltd

Pelliconi & C. SpA

Nippon Closures Co. Ltd

Silgan White Cap

Sks Bottle & Packaging Inc.

Keystone MCF

Berlin Packaging (Qorpak)

Tecnocap Group