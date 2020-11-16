The “Glass Bottles and Containers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Glass Bottles and Containers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352884
Scope of the Report:
Glass bottles provide an ideal way to keep the consumables safe, fresh, and healthy for a longer period as well as they are easy to transport. Moreover, being diffusion-resistant, glass bottles have also been viewed as vital containers for storing volatile compounds, highly-reactive detergents, and bleaching agents. Such products are predominantly used by consumers in the form of pharmaceuticals, domestic surfactants, and cosmetic goods. Geographically, Europe is the largest market for glass bottles and containers in the world because of its world-famous alcoholic beverage industry.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352884
Key Market Trends:
Wine Industry Offers Potential Growth
– Wine consumption among consumers is driven by the health and wellness trend. Todays consumers are aware of the origin and production methods of wine, thus increasingly favoring organic wines as a symbol of higher quality. Thus the packaging of organic wines requires glass bottles because the glass containers help in the aging of wine which improves the quality of the wine.
– According to United Nations of Fine Wines, Veganism is one of the fastest-growing wine trends and is also expected to be reflected in wine production, leading to more vegan-friendly wines which will require the glass bottles because of zero rates of chemical reactions ensuring that the wine inside a glass bottle has its aroma, and flavor intact.
– Moreover, with the recent innovation such as flat wine bottle, subscribers of UK online wine merchant Naked Wines can now have a bottle of wine posted through any letterbox . They partnered with GarÃ§on Wines, which launched an innovative flat wine bottle. The 750ml volume of a conventional glass wine bottle has been flattened and made longer so they can fit through a letterbox. Such innovations help in creating a market for glass bottles and container.
Asia- Pacific to Account for a Significant Share
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share compared to other nations owing to an increase in demand for pharmaceutical and chemical industries which prefers glass packaging because of the inert nature of glass bottles. China, India, Japan, and Australia among others are the prominent nations majorly contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific glass packaging market.
– Further, the phenomenal evolution in the food & beverage industry of these nations is also creating an opportunity for the glass bottle and container market. Example India’s food and processing industry are expected to grow because of the initiative such as “Make in India”. This is supported by the availability of a large raw material production base like milk, bananas, mangoes, etc. Therefore, to keep the processed food fresh, the glass container is widely used because of its less reactive nature which in return will create a market for glass bottles and containers market.
– Moreover, due to environmental concern regarding ‘maritime littering’, governments are imposing a ban on plastics. This movement is creating a positive outlook on the glass container and packaging market. For instance, in March 2018, the government of the Indian state Maharashtra has extended the states plastic ban to the sale and manufacture of (PET) bottles holding less than 0.5 liters.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352884
Glass Bottles and Containers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Environment Friendly Goods
4.3.2 Global Efforts to End Plastic Pollution
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Easily Available Substitute Like Plastics
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 INDUSTRY POLICIES
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Color
6.1.1 Amber
6.1.2 Flint
6.1.3 Green
6.1.4 Other Colors
6.2 By End User
6.2.1 Alcoholic Beverage
6.2.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverage
6.2.3 Food Packaging
6.2.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
6.2.5 Personalcare packaging
6.2.6 Other End Users
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 United Kingdom
6.3.2.2 Germany
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 Japan
6.3.3.3 India
6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.4.1 Brazil
6.3.4.2 Mexico
6.3.4.3 Argentina
6.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6.3.5.1 UAE
6.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5.3 South Africa
6.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Owens-Illinois Inc.
7.1.2 Vidrala S.A
7.1.3 Owens-Illinois Inc.
7.1.4 Ardagh Packaging Group Plc
7.1.5 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd
7.1.6 Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V.
7.1.7 Consol Glass
7.1.8 Amcor Ltd
7.1.9 Nampak Ltd
7.1.10 Carib Glassworks Ltd
7.1.11 Gerresheimer Ag
7.1.12 Toyo Glass Co Ltd
7.1.13 Piramal Glass
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Surgical Aspirators Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Industrial Noise Control Equipment Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Action Camera Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024
5G Services Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Dealer Management System Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Heavy Duty Plano Milling Machine Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026
Optoelectronic Development Tools Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Vinasse Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Kiln Shell Scanner Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Covid-19 Therapeutic Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025