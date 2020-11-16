The “Glass Bottles and Containers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Glass Bottles and Containers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352884

Scope of the Report:

Glass bottles provide an ideal way to keep the consumables safe, fresh, and healthy for a longer period as well as they are easy to transport. Moreover, being diffusion-resistant, glass bottles have also been viewed as vital containers for storing volatile compounds, highly-reactive detergents, and bleaching agents. Such products are predominantly used by consumers in the form of pharmaceuticals, domestic surfactants, and cosmetic goods. Geographically, Europe is the largest market for glass bottles and containers in the world because of its world-famous alcoholic beverage industry.

Market Overview:

The glass bottles and containers market was valued at USD 62.01 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 76.16 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. European Glass Container Federation said that in 2018, over 11.6 million tons of glass bottles are collected, and recycled production of new glass containers in Europe and Europe is the largest glass bottle container market. Glass stands alone as the most circular packaging solution, maintaining permanent quality even when recycled.

– With the increasing demand for non-toxic, healthy, and expediency food & beverages coupled with principal evolution in the alcoholic beverages and beer industry years have provided the opportunity for the growth of the glass bottle packaging market

– Moreover, unlike other container, glass bottles continue to be identified for their characteristic advantage in terms of hygiene, aesthetic appeal, durability and the capability to preserve the aroma, strength, and flavor of the product, makes them the most favorable option for packaging.

– However, factors like material substitution, breakage might hinder the growth prospects of glass containers during the forecasted period. Major Key Players:

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Vidrala S.A

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V.

Consol Glass

Amcor Ltd

Nampak Ltd

Carib Glassworks Ltd

Gerresheimer Ag

Toyo Glass Co Ltd