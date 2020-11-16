The “Security Orchestration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Security Orchestration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Security orchestration is the method of connecting security tools and integrating diverse security systems by the help of a connected layer that streamlines security processes and powers security automation. It joins disparate cybersecurity technologies and processes for simpler, more effective security operations, having multiple security tools in place to prevent, detect and remediate threats.
Security orchestration empowers organizations to automatically respond to security alerts, thereby leveraging over deep technology integrations with existing tools, which are able to rapidly gather contextual alert data from various sources, analyze the security intelligence, and recommend a course of action to execute the required preventative actions with automation.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
IT & Telecommunication Sector is Projected to Record Significant Growth
– As the IT sector is growing day by day, the network architecture and network complexity are also becoming denser in nature, due to which organizations are continuously undertaking frequent changes in order to strengthen their network architecture according to business needs. To overcome these issues, organizations need a single security solution, which can easily adopt the network changes and can easily manage the network complexity through a single console.
– The security vendors across the telecom sector are trying to develop their orchestration platforms in order to provide advanced security to the critical business applications owing to the rise in the cyber attacks across the emerging market.
– Moreover, with the proliferation of cloud computing and the data-on-demand generation across data centers, the technology environment has become so critical that many organizations are creating their business plan around the capabilities of IT premises. With the help of powerful security management suites, IT companies are able to orchestrate the automated security platform across application-centric solutions for managing complex policies across firewalls and related security infrastructure.
North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share
– North America dominates the security orchestration market owing to the existence of a large number of prominent security orchestration vendors across the region, such as IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Cisco System Inc., FireEye Inc. among others.
– The growing end-user industries coupled along with the government expenditure towards critical and important infrastructure along with the well-established research & development center and demand for cutting-edge security technology across the region is expected to drive the market growth.
– Industries such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations, hold databases of sensitive information, are preferred targets for hackers, owing to huge information contained. To safeguard such critical data, there is a need for robust intrusion protection and security solutions, along with suitable network security solutions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
