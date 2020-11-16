The “Security Orchestration Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Security Orchestration market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Security orchestration is the method of connecting security tools and integrating diverse security systems by the help of a connected layer that streamlines security processes and powers security automation. It joins disparate cybersecurity technologies and processes for simpler, more effective security operations, having multiple security tools in place to prevent, detect and remediate threats.

Security orchestration empowers organizations to automatically respond to security alerts, thereby leveraging over deep technology integrations with existing tools, which are able to rapidly gather contextual alert data from various sources, analyze the security intelligence, and recommend a course of action to execute the required preventative actions with automation.

The security orchestration market has registered a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The implementation of security orchestration across various organizations can help to manage security alerts and prevent severe cyber-attacks. As the sophistication level in cyber-attacks is increasing, security vendors are trying to develop better orchestration platforms to provide proactive, as well as holistic security architecture to handle critical business applications.

– Increase in the security breaches & occurrences due to dramatic growth in the BYOD trend affecting SMEs along with the rapid deployment & development of cloud-based solutions is fueling the application of security orchestration among various organizations.

– The rise in the application of network forensics is expected to drive the market demand as more and more companies are adopting the security orchestration platform to monitor and manage their computer network traffic.

Growing adoption of various IT enabled services & solutions due to the growing popularity of connected devices has further boosted the amount of data generated daily subsequently resulting in vast scope for potential vulnerabilities that need effective management as well as containment.

IBM Corporation

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Cisco System Inc.

Swimlane LLC

RSA Security LLC

FireEye Inc.

DFLabs SpA

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Siemplify Ltd.

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cyberbit Ltd.