The “Optical Imaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Optical Imaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Optical Imaging is a technique used to assess the optical properties of tissues. The healthcare sector is witnessing a tremendous amount of investments in this technology, as the demand for effective solutions and focus on early diagnosis of diseases are rising. Moreover, increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmological disorders among the population may foster the demand of imaging diagnosis which in turn will propel the market growth. North America is one of the most prominent regions that is highly investing in the healthcare sector which is the key factor that is driving the global optical imaging market growth.

Market Overview:

The optical imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion in 2024 from USD 1.69 billion in 2019, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Optical Imaging is an emerging technology with great potential for improving disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in the medical office or in the operating room.

– Optical imaging offers the potential to differentiate among soft tissues and between the affected tissues. This ability of optical imaging to differentiate among the healthy and infectious tissues is creating a huge opportunity in the medical diagnosis industry.

– Moreover, optical imaging uses non-ionizing radiation, which significantly reduces patient radiation exposure compared to other harmful effects of radiation-based imaging. This feature allows the patient for repeated studies over time.

However, the market growth is restricted by factors such as stringent regulatory approval procedures high costs of instruments, scarcity of skilled operators, and insufficient reimbursements policies for optical imaging procedures.

Abbott Laboratories

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems ( Bioptigen, Inc.)

Topcon Corporation

Canon Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Optovue, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.