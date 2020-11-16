The “Optical Imaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Optical Imaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Optical Imaging is a technique used to assess the optical properties of tissues. The healthcare sector is witnessing a tremendous amount of investments in this technology, as the demand for effective solutions and focus on early diagnosis of diseases are rising. Moreover, increasing prevalence of neurological and ophthalmological disorders among the population may foster the demand of imaging diagnosis which in turn will propel the market growth. North America is one of the most prominent regions that is highly investing in the healthcare sector which is the key factor that is driving the global optical imaging market growth.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oncology Offers Potential Growth
– Cancer is a worldwide health-care concern that is steadily growing. According to IARC, by 2030, an annual incidence and mortality of 21.7 and 13 million cancer cases, respectively, are expected. This increase is attributed to an aging population, greater prevalence of obesity, and environmental factors. Moreover, women are more prone to cancer with breast cancer as the leading cause of cancer death.
– Many cancers arise from the epithelium of hollow organs and ducts, including breast, colon, esophagus, head and neck, lung, pancreas, and stomach. This thin layer of highly metabolic tissue can be thoroughly and rapidly evaluated in the clinic using methods of optical imaging techniques. These methods offer a number of advantages for real-time cancer detection, particularly in the epithelium of hollow organs and ducts, by using a broad spectral range of light that spans from visible to near-infrared.
– This emerging methodology is clinically useful for early cancer detection by identifying and localizing suspicious lesions that may not otherwise be seen and serves as a guide for tissue biopsy and surgical resection. They are also useful to determine the best choice of therapy and to monitor efficacy.
– Therefore, the above factors are expected to help in curing cancer which in result will create a huge demand for optical imaging worldwide.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market with enormous possibilities. According to a report published by the department of neurology, it is estimated that for the current population of 1.3.5 billion, approximately 30 million people suffer from neurological disorders in India.
– Thus, owing to the huge patient pool, a faster adaptation of healthcare technology, government initiatives to increase the healthcare quality, availability of favorable insurance policies market growth will be accelerated during the forecast period owing to which the optical image market will have a positive outlook.
– Moreover, due to lower cost of clinical trials and favoring governments policies, key players have been setting up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in emerging economies like Singapore, China, Korea, and India which make a positive growth curve in optical imaging market in future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Optical Imaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures
4.3.2 Availability to Give Enhanced Pictures to the Medical Practitioners for Diagnosing Complex Diseases
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost Factor Associated With the Products
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Imaging Systems
5.1.1.1 Optical Imaging Systems
5.1.1.2 Spectral Imaging Systems
5.1.2 Illumination Systems
5.1.3 Lenses
5.1.4 Software
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Ophthalmology
5.2.2 Dentistry
5.2.3 Dermatology
5.2.4 Cardiology
5.2.5 Neurology
5.2.6 Oncology
5.2.7 Biotechnology and Research
5.2.8 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Diagnostic Imaging Centre
5.3.2 Hospitals
5.3.3 Research Laboratories
5.3.4 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
6.1.3 Leica Microsystems ( Bioptigen, Inc.)
6.1.4 Topcon Corporation
6.1.5 Canon Inc.
6.1.6 Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.
6.1.7 Headwall Photonics, Inc.
6.1.8 Optovue, Inc.
6.1.9 Perkinelmer, Inc.
6.1.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.11 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS.
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
