The “Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The life sciences sector can be broadly categorized into three major segments, namely, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology (devices and diagnostics). Protective clothing is often seen as a last line of defense for providing safety to workers from the environment. Owing to the emerging trend in the pharmaceuticals market, demand for protective clothing to be used in the preclinical and early-phase drug are expected to experience increased demand. For example, the Chinese market in addition to traditional medicine is vibrant with preclinical and early-phase drugs, and is a growing nucleus of biotech activity and creates opportunity in the region.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Disposable Clothing Type to Dominate the Market
– For lab technicians and others who are needed to maintain sterile environments or otherwise require protection from contaminants, the need for protective clothing emerges.
– However, when there is a need to protect oneself from harmful substances, as well as to make sure those substances would not track anywhere else, disposable garments and products are the economical alternatives to the fabric.
– According to the WHO 2018 report, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are currently responsible for almost 71% of global deaths. Such instances indicate the opportunity for growth in the healthcare sector in these segments and region, which is expected to indirectly impact the market over the forecast period positively.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the fastest growing markets, aided by proactive measures taken by the regional governments of countries, like India and China, to develop local manufacturing and innovation centers.
– These markets have witnessed several regulatory reforms with regards to drug manufacturing and approvals.
– They also have an emerging scope for medical tourism since people are traveling to these countries due to an increase in quality services and technological advancement in the healthcare and medical sector. According to the Medical Tourism Association, the cost saving is 90% when a patient gets treated in a developing country, rather than his/her home (developed) country.
– According to the Microsoft Asia News Center, Asia Pacifics healthcare organizations track business improvements of up to 21% due to digital transformation.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Strict Regulatory Standards Pertaining to Patient Safety
4.3.2 Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increased Demand for Outsourcing and Automation in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Suits/Coveralls
5.1.2 Gloves
5.1.3 Aprons
5.1.4 Facemasks & Hats
5.1.5 Protective Eyewear & Cleanroom Goggles
5.1.6 Footwear & Overshoes
5.1.7 Wipes
5.1.8 Other Products
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Disposable
5.2.2 Reusable
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Cleanroom Clothing
5.3.1.1 Pharmaceutical
5.3.1.2 Biotechnology
5.3.1.3 Medical Device
5.3.1.4 Medical Diagnostics
5.3.2 Radiation Protection
5.3.3 Bacterial/Viral Protection
5.3.4 Chemical Protection
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of the Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of the Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 UAE
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company
6.1.2 Kimberly Clark Corporation
6.1.3 Ansell Limited
6.1.4 3M Company
6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.6 Lakeland Industries Inc.
6.1.7 Irudek Group
6.1.8 Berkshire Corporation
6.1.9 Kappler Inc.
6.1.10 Tronex International Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
