The life sciences sector can be broadly categorized into three major segments, namely, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology (devices and diagnostics). Protective clothing is often seen as a last line of defense for providing safety to workers from the environment. Owing to the emerging trend in the pharmaceuticals market, demand for protective clothing to be used in the preclinical and early-phase drug are expected to experience increased demand. For example, the Chinese market in addition to traditional medicine is vibrant with preclinical and early-phase drugs, and is a growing nucleus of biotech activity and creates opportunity in the region.

The market for protective clothing for life sciences industry was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast year (2019 – 2024). Generally, the relative growth of life sciences segments is linked to the expenditure of regional markets for healthcare and innovation. Nowadays, almost all economies, especially developing economies are increasing their spending on healthcare and innovation.

– In the life sciences industry, where safety and isolation from the external environment are considered to be a pre-requisite, the use of protective clothing has become mandatory. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been at the forefront of publishing standards for ensuring continual improvement of health and safety at workplaces. Other organizations, such as APIC (Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) and AAMI (Association for Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) offer widely accepted classification systems for use of protective apparel based on the surroundings.

– There is a continuous growth in healthcare spending. According to a report from AltarumCenter for Value in Healthcare, in 2016, 2017 and first half of 2018, total health expenditure and spending on US healthcare services have been growing at annual rates between 4.3% and 4.8%.

– According to IEEE, with 33% of people who are more than 60 years old in 2050, healthcare systems, centered on the dependent persons, represent an important challenge for the future. So there has been continuous automation in this sector. For instance, the application of optimization, scheduling, simulation, and modeling approaches to improve healthcare systems. Major Key Players:

