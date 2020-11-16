The “GDPR Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. GDPR Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Currently, storing the personal data securely has become the most important task for big organizations, especially with the continuous advancements in technology. The prevalence of cyber security attacks is increasing, and these attacks bypassing the traditional security tools, which direct led to an increase in the demand for advanced protection techniques, such as GDPR services.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market
– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe, but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.
– But, IoT also creates the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.
– According to European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.
– The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patients private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.
North America to Witness the Highest Growth
– The North American region is projected to experience the highest growth in demand, due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility as well as being able to deploy new applications, also hold significance.
– The major driver behind the investments is the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to utilize enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.
– IBM has partnered with MasterCard to combat GDPR with Truata. With these series of investments, communications, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to witness a significant growth rate, over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
GDPR Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Big Data Generation by Enterprises will Encourage in Market Expansion
4.3.2 Identity Data Breaches Owing to Frauds is Contributing to Market Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Financial Constraints for SMEs Might Hamper the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-Premise
5.2 By Offering Type
5.2.1 Data Discovery and Mapping
5.2.2 Data Governance
5.2.3 API Management
5.2.4 Compliance Management
5.2.5 Breach Management
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 BFSI & Insurance
5.3.2 Telecom & IT
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Veritas Software
6.1.3 Amazon Web Services
6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.5 Micro Focus
6.1.6 Oracle Corporation
6.1.7 SAP SE
6.1.8 Capgemini SE
6.1.9 Absolute Software Corporation
6.1.10 Proofpoint Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
