The “GDPR Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. GDPR Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352878

Scope of the Report:

Currently, storing the personal data securely has become the most important task for big organizations, especially with the continuous advancements in technology. The prevalence of cyber security attacks is increasing, and these attacks bypassing the traditional security tools, which direct led to an increase in the demand for advanced protection techniques, such as GDPR services.

Market Overview:

GDPR services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% by 2024. In May 2018, EU data regulation called the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect, impacting organizations of all industries where personal data is a significant part of their business and operations.

– According to ZDNet, 45 % of companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud. The increasing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is one of the key factor driving the market for GDPR services. Enterprises are taking data-driven decisions which is possible only when authenticity of data is retained. Many organizations are even making their data available to the public.

– Organizations, globally, are increasingly facing identity data breaches owing to frauds. Cybercriminals are constantly trying to penetrate business networks and acquire customer information. Thus, strong authentication-based fraud detection solutions platforms aid in protecting banking and financial institution customers from the latest threats in online fraud.

– Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) might get hurt financially while applying for GDPR services. This is because big companies have the resources to pour into their tech and legal teams for ultimate compliance, while the same is not true for SMEs. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Veritas Software

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Capgemini SE

Absolute Software Corporation