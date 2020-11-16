The “Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Ultra-Portable Internet Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Technology has revolutionized the way we connect with the world. The ultra-portable internet devices allow the user to easily access content and information at any time. With the growing trend of mobility, an increasing number of end users have been shifting from using conventional PCs and associated devices. These devices address changing user demands and are being used for personal as well as professional purposes.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics Offer Potential Growth
– Digital media adaptor is a device used for connecting a computer to a home media system that enables the transfer of digital files and audio content to and from electronic devices and media devices.
– With better networks coverage, advanced technologies and drop on the internet, surfing charges the data consumption across the globe has risen. And video and audio traffic has dominated the internet data consumption.
– As internet giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime produce their own highly-popular shows, more and more people have joined and studies show that half of these users who view content on apps are willing to sit through video advertising to continue to watch shows over television and thus boosting the demand for internet-connected devices such as digital media adapters. Fresh video content especially, recent movies enjoy a premium over other content. This increasing demand creates a positive outlook for the DMAs because it helps them to connect with the home media system.
– Moreover, in smart homes, different electronic devices, and gadgets are connected to the home network that permits them to communicate with each other. Going forward, digital audio and video-on-demand services will see a lot of activity.
– Digital media adaptors are finding increasing applications in smart homes which is further fueling the growth of this market.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The market in the Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth owing to the growing number of small and medium enterprises and increasing internet penetration across certain developing countries in the region are expected to boost the growth of the ultra-portable mobile device market in the region.
– Additionally, the growing number of people across the globe watching OTT (Over-the-top) content is significantly bolstering the global ultra-portable internet devices market growth over the next few years.
– Moreover, the population of Asia-Pacific is increasing continuously and in emerging economies such as India and China, healthcare professionals have begun to integrate solutions such as remote audio/video diagnosis, remote surgery, and remote health monitoring using portable devices which creates a market for ultra-portable internet devices market.
– Further, the government initiative to digitize the education system in their country is acting as a catalyst for the ultra-portable internet devices market. For instance, the Government of India launched the Skill India initiative â€“ â€˜Kaushal Bharat, Kushal Bharat. Under this initiative, the government has set itself a target of training 400 million citizens by 2022 that would enable them to find jobs. The initiatives launched include various programs like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 2015, Skill Loan scheme, and the National Skill Development Mission. Such initiatives need the digitized education system which will create a market for ultra-portable internet devices market during the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Ease of Access to Information
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Ultra-Portable Gadgets and Improved Cloud Connectivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Internet Access at All Locations
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product
6.1.1 (Mobile Internet Devices (MIDs)
6.1.2 Ultra Mobile Personal Computers (UMPCs)
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Entertainment
6.2.2 Enterprises
6.2.3 Retail
6.2.4 Healthcare
6.2.5 Consumer Electronics
6.2.6 Education
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 Germany
6.3.2.2 United Kigndom
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 Japan
6.3.3.3 India
6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Apple Inc.
7.1.2 Intel Corporation
7.1.3 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.4 Samsung Electronics Corporation
7.1.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc
7.1.6 Dell Inc.
7.1.7 HTC Corporation
7.1.8 Sony Corporation
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
