The "Micro Server Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Micro Server market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Micro servers are usually based on small form-factor, system-on-a-chip (SoC) boards, that pack the memory, CPU, and system I/O onto a single integrated circuit. The minimal size of the boards allows tightly packed clusters of microservers to be built, saving physical space in the data center. The adoption for microservers is in data centers, hospitals, and retail industry because of low power consumption, and small form factors. Moreover, edge Computing is expected to drive the growth of microservers over the forecast period, due to the construction of the data center and the implementation of 5G after 2020.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Computing Micro Servers to Offers Potential Growth
– Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e., designed to be used by a single organization. Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business.
– Further, small enterprises or medium sized are increasingly making use of big data analytics to gain better business insights and opting to hybrid cloud services to make significant cost savings operations. Thus for cost-effective storage of data requires microservers which offer not only cost benefits but also low power consumption and low space benefits are found to become profitable solutions over rack servers or blade servers for the small enterprises or medium enterprises as well.
– Moreover, most of the organizations want to update their applications frequently, several times a day because of demand from users for interactive, rich and dynamic experience on various platforms. Thus they deploy microserver, which can support to achieve the above requirements. Additionally, micro-servers provide scalability and agility to the applications having high availability, scalability, and easy-to-execute on the cloud platform.
– Therefore above factors are expected to boost the microserver market during the forecasted period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The Asia-Pacific region comprises of large economies like China, and Japan, with substantial penetration of data analytics and cloud computing.
– Moreover in China, 80% of China’s registered enterprises being small and micro enterprises, which is further acting as a driving force of economic growth. Along with that the rising labor and technology costs, China’s small and also medium enterprises, (including startups), are increasingly relying on public cloud services for infrastructure automation. As the utilization of public cloud services grows, the demand for microservers suited to handling the lighter cloud service workloads is likely to increase as well
– Additionally, in countries like India, with the growing number of startups backed by the ‘ Make in India’ initiative, Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are now increasingly making use of big data analytics in order to gain better insights. Thus with the growth of data analytics and data center, the demand for microserver will also increase they can carry out trivial workloads more efficiently than alternative high-speed solutions.
– Therefore all the above factors are expected to have a positive outlook on Asia-Pacific microserver market and thus the region is expected to witness the fastest growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Micro Server Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Demand of Cloud Facilities for Various Applications
4.3.2 Rise in Number of Medium and Small Scale Enterprises Globally
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Processor Type
6.1.1 Intel
6.1.2 AMD
6.1.3 ARM
6.1.4 Others
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Data Center
6.2.2 Cloud Computing
6.2.3 Media Storage
6.2.4 Data Analytics
6.3 By End User
6.3.1 Small Enterprises
6.3.2 Medium Enterprises
6.3.3 Large Enterprises
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Dell Inc.
7.1.2 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Enterprise Company
7.1.3 ARM Holdings
7.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.1.5 Penguin Computing
7.1.6 MiTAC International ( yan Computer Corporation)
7.1.7 ACER Inc.
7.1.8 Qunata Computer Incorporated
7.1.9 Plat’Home Co., Ltd
7.1.10 Super Micro Computer Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
