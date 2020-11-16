The “Micro Server Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Micro Server market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352876

Scope of the Report:

Micro servers are usually based on small form-factor, system-on-a-chip (SoC) boards, that pack the memory, CPU, and system I/O onto a single integrated circuit. The minimal size of the boards allows tightly packed clusters of microservers to be built, saving physical space in the data center. The adoption for microservers is in data centers, hospitals, and retail industry because of low power consumption, and small form factors. Moreover, edge Computing is expected to drive the growth of microservers over the forecast period, due to the construction of the data center and the implementation of 5G after 2020.

Market Overview:

The micro server market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.11% over the forecast period of 2019- 2024. With the adoption of machine-to-machine learning and IoT-enabled devices have created the need for more cloud-based services, thus fueling the microserver market.

– Further, the structured and unstructured data created as a result of millions of enterprise applications, social networks, and devices worldwide is likely to act as a massive propeller to microservers market. Microservers can carry out trivial workloads more efficiently than alternative high-speed solutions.

– Moreover, the needs to improve the operational efficiency of server infrastructure, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high-density servers and low power consumption are some of the factors which are driving the microserver market for small and medium-sized enterprise. This is because of microservers are easy to install as well as to maintain especially because they feature a pre-installed operating system. Currently, microservers cost up to 63% less than larger, conventional servers.

– However, lack of awareness & standard specification are some of the restraints hindering the growth of the microserver market during the forecasted period. Major Key Players:

Dell Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Enterprise Company

ARM Holdings

Fujitsu Ltd.

Penguin Computing

MiTAC International ( yan Computer Corporation)

ACER Inc.

Qunata Computer Incorporated

Plat’Home Co., Ltd