The “Optical Pulse Sensor Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Optical Pulse Sensor market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Optical sensors are devices that convert light or infrared rays into electronic signals. They can function in the presence of light or infrared spectrum, and form a part of a huge electronic system. The recent progress in optical technology allows easy integration of these sensors into various systems, with improved performance for new functions in new domains using innovative technologies.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Smart Band is expected to hold the Significant Market Share
– Smart bands are portable devices used to monitor a person’s real-time fitness, heart rate, sleep statistics, and calorie control, as well as provide other health insights. These bands are equipped with miniaturized electronic devices, such as microchips and sensors, which gather data, record activities, and offer and transform information on a real-time basis.
– Manufacturers are developing smart bands using advanced actuator and sensors to provide a more natural sense of touch to human-computer interaction. With a rising demand for smart wearable fitness devices, different vendors across the supply chain are making strategic partnerships to support and boost the development of wearable device technology.
– There has been an increasing demand for portable devices with greater energy savings and miniaturization. Among wearables such as smart bands, heart rate monitoring capability has become mainstream, with new functions continually being added. However, the limited battery capacity makes it necessary to reduce power consumption as much as possible in order to prolong operating time. So, several companies are producing optical sensors
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 70 million people in the United States had high blood pressure. Further, nearly 600,000 deaths occur every year in the US due to various heart diseases. The increasing need to reduce hospital costs and the launch of new products are expected to drive the demand for activity monitors.
– The demand for diagnostic wearable medical devices is expected to be augmented by factors, such as the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases among people of all ages, prevalence of heart and respiratory disorders, and rise in premature births. The increasing need for continuous diagnosis and growing awareness among the general population will drive the market. New advances in technology, the US FDA approval for new products, and subsequent product launches are driving the market of the optical pulse sensors.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Optical Pulse Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices across Multiple End-User Segment
4.3.2 Increased Health and Fitness Awareness
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Technical Issues due to Sensor Location on the Body
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Smart watch
5.1.2 Smart Bands
5.1.3 Smartphones
5.1.4 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 Germany
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of The Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Mexico
5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
6.1.2 Osram Licht AG
6.1.3 ROHM Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 Texas Instruments Inc.
6.1.5 Silicon Laboratories Inc.
6.1.6 Valencell Inc.
6.1.7 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.8 Microchip Technology Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
