The “IoT Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IoT Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
IoT security is the technological area concerned with mitigating cyber threats regarding connected devices and networks in the internet of things. IoT involves adding internet connectivity to a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, and/or people. This interconnectivity of devices through the internet opens them up to a number of serious vulnerabilities if they are not properly protected.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Security Is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate
– Cloud connectivity has become a core part of IoT across all end users. In the current scenario, it is considered as the backbone of IoT applications. Any IoT device that is connected to the internet to send or receive data is supported by the cloud to create regular backups of that data.
– Such high-frequency interactions of cloud with almost all of the sensor networks and IoT devices, established in an enterprise or any manufacturing environment, provides multiple gateways to hackers to enter into the system and steal valuable data.
– With the increasing number of cloud storage consumers globally, both commercial and home applications, due to increased IoT solutions, such as connected cars, connected gadgets, etc. is increasing the risk related to privacy. Security issues could make many of these consumers vulnerable to cloud security threats
North America Occupies The Largest Market Share
– The growth of network-connected devices, systems, and services embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) creates many opportunities and benefits. However, the IoT ecosystem hosts risks that include malicious elements interfere with the flow of information to and from network-connected devices or tampering with devices themselves, leading to the theft of sensitive data, loss of consumer privacy, and interruption of business operations.
– With a number of consumer increasingly embracing the smart home environment in the United States, the possibility of security and privacy hazards through exploitation by malicious hackers are also increasing.
– Also, industries, such as retail are using blockchain technology in North America to revolutionize IoT security. The blockchain model favors peer-to-peer interactions between devices, thus de-centralizes security.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
IoT Security Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Data Breaches
4.3.2 Emergence of Smart Cities
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Complexity among Devices, Coupled with the Lack of Ubiquitous Legislation
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Security
5.1.1 Network Security
5.1.2 End-point Security
5.1.3 Application Security
5.1.4 Cloud Security
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Type of Solution
5.2.1 Software
5.2.2 Services
5.3 By End-User vertical
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Government
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Energy & power
5.3.6 Retail
5.3.7 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Check Point Software Technologies
6.1.4 Intel Corporation
6.1.5 HP Enterprise Company
6.1.6 FireEye Inc.
6.1.7 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.8 Trustwave Holdings
6.1.9 Gemalto NV
6.1.10 AT&T Inc.
6.1.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
