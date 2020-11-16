The “IoT Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. IoT Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352873

Scope of the Report:

IoT security is the technological area concerned with mitigating cyber threats regarding connected devices and networks in the internet of things. IoT involves adding internet connectivity to a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, and/or people. This interconnectivity of devices through the internet opens them up to a number of serious vulnerabilities if they are not properly protected.

Market Overview:

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been driving the adoption rate of IoT, which is, consequently, influencing the number of connected devices, like connected cars, machines, meters, wearable, and consumer electronics.

– According to Ericsson, it is estimated that nearly 400 million IoT devices, with cellular connections in 2016, are projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2022. This robust growth is expected to be driven by the increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.

– In February 2018, Nokia entered a five-year contract with Tele2. The partnership is aimed at complementing â€œNokia WINGâ€, a one stop shop for IoT managed services (IoT core network, connectivity management, billing, security, and data analytics), with Tele2 IoT technology, as well as various advanced technologies, such as 5G, NB-IoT, LTE for machine-to-machine (LTE-M), SIM management and analytics, to further accelerate the global IoT ecosystem.

– It is a challenge to construct a security structure with a combination of control and information, as it is difficult to implement security mechanism of each logical layer for a defense-in-depth of system. Further, with the increasing number of protocols and complexities in device design, the susceptibility of new attack vectors is on the rise Major Key Players:

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Trustwave Holdings

Gemalto NV

AT&T Inc.