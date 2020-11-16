The “LED Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. LED Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

LED stands for light emitting diode. LED lighting products produce light approximately 90% more efficiently than incandescent light bulbs, such as fluorescent and incandescent lights. 95% of the energy in LEDs is converted into light, and only 5% is wasted as heat, which is leading consumers to opt for a more efficient form of lighting.

The market is segmented by different applications of LED lighting such as indoor and outdoor with various sub-applications. In the indoor segment, the market is further segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and government. And in the outdoor segment, the market is further segmented into highway and roadway, architectural, and public places. The market segmentation is further done based on product types, and a detailed regional analysis is also given.

The Global LED Lighting Market is valued at USD 51.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 112.15 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). By transitioning to energy-efficient LEDs, an estimated savings of USD 18 billion in electricity costs can be achieved. Further, more than 160 million tons of carbon dioxide emission can be avoided every year.

– In the United States, all electrically controlled devices, including LED light bulbs must meet minimum safety standards. The regulations regarding these safety standards are covered in the United States by laws, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), and standards, such as the National Electric Code (NEC).

– Also, as part of the 2007 national energy bill passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law by the President of the United States, energy efficiency standards were established for new light bulbs that ensured a smooth and gradual national transition to energy-saving bulbs. Californiaâ€™s regulations made the transition happen a little faster. Furthermore, on May 2018, the United Nations announced a groundbreaking energy efficiency regulation for light bulbs that can be easily adopted by developed, as well as, developing economies.

– Along with the government mandates for energy efficience, the growing consumer awareness about the environment, and the durabilliy of these lights are the drivers for the growing adoption of LEDs. For instance, the Chennai airport, as part of its green initiatives, bought six sets of LED base lights for use for disaster relief as part of the measures to make its lights and fixtures energy-friendly.

– Smart lighting is expected to be the future of LED lighting with various companies like Philips, Magiclight, and Xiaomi investing in the technology. Philips is one of the market leaders with its product offering, Philips Hue, which can be integrated with voice assistants. Major Key Players:

