The “LED Lighting Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. LED Lighting market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
LED stands for light emitting diode. LED lighting products produce light approximately 90% more efficiently than incandescent light bulbs, such as fluorescent and incandescent lights. 95% of the energy in LEDs is converted into light, and only 5% is wasted as heat, which is leading consumers to opt for a more efficient form of lighting.
The market is segmented by different applications of LED lighting such as indoor and outdoor with various sub-applications. In the indoor segment, the market is further segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and government. And in the outdoor segment, the market is further segmented into highway and roadway, architectural, and public places. The market segmentation is further done based on product types, and a detailed regional analysis is also given.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate
Commercial floor lighting segment has evolved with the LED lights being offered from 4000 lumens to more than 60,000 lumens. LED lights are manufactured with integrated LEDs instead of traditional bulbs. Such a method of manufacturing eliminates the need for frequent replacements. These lighting solutions have a longer life span, outlasting the HID and halogen fixtures.
– The desire to save energy, high efficiency, reliability, and longer life span has been the driving factors for LED adoption in the commercial buildings. Also, building energy codes are beginning to increase adoption by requiring more advanced controls strategies in more commercial spaces.
– LED lights provide a consistent light improving the overall visibility and provides added security for commercial locations and can be paired with motion sensors, photocells, and timers to offer a lighting control system for efficient usage.
– Regulatory adherence and safety test required for new products are expected to delay the new products available in the commercial lighting market. Also, countries that implement the regulation in a harmonized manner will reduce trade barriers and provide new opportunities.
Latin America is Expected to occupy Significant Market Share
In Latin America, nearly 80% of the total population resides in urban areas, which is expected to rise during the forecast period. It is estimated that by the end of 2045, urban dwellers might increase by two billion globally. In this scenario, it becomes essential for nations to use energy more efficiently.
– The growth of the LED lighting market in the country can be attributed to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs and increasing demand for energy efficient and sustainable lighting. Also, healthy economic growth, robust industrialization and urbanization tend to be some macroeconomic factors driving the market.
– Further, growing awareness over the importance of energy efficiency combined with the regional government mandates to set higher standards for more energy efficiency, and continuous innovations in LED technology by the leading manufacturers are some significant factors driving the growth of the market in this region.
– Furthermore, buildings are among the largest consumers of electricity worldwide. However, estimates put that 80% of the energy efficiency potential of the buildings is not utilized. Rio de Janeiro, for instance, consumes 60% more energy for public lighting than that of New York City.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
LED Lighting Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Favorable Government Regulations
5.2.2 Declining Prices of LED Products
5.2.3 Increase in Need for Energy-efficient Lighting Systems
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 High Initial Investment
5.3.2 Development of Alternative Technologies
5.4 Market Challenges
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Application
6.1.1 Indoor
6.1.1.1 Residential
6.1.1.2 Commercial
6.1.1.3 Industrial
6.1.1.4 Government
6.1.2 Outdoor
6.1.2.1 Highway and Roadway
6.1.2.2 Architectural
6.1.2.3 Public Places
6.2 Product Type
6.2.1 Lamps
6.2.2 Lumanaires
6.3 Distribution Channel
6.3.1 Direct Sales
6.3.2 Wholesale/Retail
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 US
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 UK
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 Japan
6.4.3.3 India
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Cree Inc.
7.1.2 Dialight PLC
7.1.3 Eaton Corporation
7.1.4 General Electric Company
7.1.5 OSRAM GmbH
7.1.6 Samsung Group
7.1.7 Sharp Corporation
7.1.8 Signify Holding (Philips Lighting)
7.1.9 Virtual Extension
7.1.10 Zumtobel Group AG
7.1.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8.1 Investment Analysis
8.2 Future Outlook
