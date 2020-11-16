The “LED Driver Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. LED Driver market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

LED Driver is an electrical device that delivers power to a string of LEDs in a regulated manner. LED driver maintains the constant power supply for LED as the electrical properties change throughout the temperature which will increase or decrease for LED. LED driver is adopted by many outdoor applications such as roadway lightning, highway and tunnel lightning and street lightning. These drivers have become more innovative and offer increased flexibility for the lighting solutions.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Lighting Segment is Expected to Have Significant Growth

The demand for automotive lighting market was driven by increased lighting system content per vehicle and a more favorable product mix driven by strong adoption of LED-based front lighting systems. Low power consumption and lesser weight make LEDs ideal for electric vehicles. Most of the luxury car manufacturers, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Nissan, Porsche, and Volvo have adopted LEDs for exterior lighting.

For instance, HELLA has developed its MULTIBEAM LED Headlamp in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, consisting of 84 controllable LED lights per headlamp. These can be individually controlled to adjust light distribution depending on traffic, weather, and road conditions. The integrated adaptive â€˜High Beam Assistant Plus also ensures that high beam is used more frequently, offering greater safety and comfort.

– In automotive industry, the LED technology has been limited to high-end vehicles and has to compete with traditional light sources, namely, halogen and high-intensity discharge lamps. The drop in the prices has helped the LED technology spread to various categories of vehicles. The exterior lighting of vehicles drives more than two third of the automotive lighting.

– The companies are launching new products for automotive application to mitigate power consumption. For instance, in October 2018, Allegro MicroSystems expanded its LED drivers for lighting product line for several automotive application, such as DRL, side mirror, backup, fog, and other lighting applications.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific has seen a significant growth in the LED driver market and is expected to witness a highest growth over the forecast period.The economic development and government policies, due to rapid urbanization in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, has spurred the demand for LEDs in the region.

– The fall in LED prices due to increase in investments by companies in expanding production facilities has resulted in a significant growth of the LED driver market in Asia-Pacific.

– The rapid urbanization and changing life styles of people have also resulted in increase in the penetration of Led lighting in automotive, building, and construction industries. The compatible size and aesthetic look has drawn attention of people with high standards, which resulted in a significant growth in the adoption of LED drivers.

– For instance, the Indian government has launched UJALA program, with a target to distribute 770 million LEDs by March 2019. The program aims to rectify Indias high-cost of electrification and the increased emissions from inefficient lighting, amidst the backdrop of electricity demand witnessing a five-fold increase over the coming years.

– The consumption of passenger vehicles in the region, especially in China, has grown rapidly, whereas the penetration of LED in Chinese automotive market has also seen a significant rise, leading to the rapid development of the automotive lighting industry.

– Notably, in China, the production capacity has been increasing since past few years leading to excess supply in the market. This has led to the price decline in the overall market, which may negatively affect the profit margins and price decline of the LED driver.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

LED Driver Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Favorable Government Policies for Energy Efficiency

5.1.2 Cost-effectiveness and Energy-saving Capabilities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness about the benefits of the technology

5.2.2 High Replacement Cost in Case of Failure

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Supply Type

6.1.1 Constant Current

6.1.2 Constant Voltage

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 General Lighting

6.2.2 Automotive Lighting

6.2.3 Backlighting

6.2.4 Other Applications

6.3 By End Users

6.3.1 Residential

6.3.2 Commercial

6.3.3 Industrial

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 US

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 France

6.4.2.2 UK

6.4.2.3 Germany

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 Japan

6.4.3.3 India

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Middle East and Africa

6.4.5 Latin America

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

7.1.2 Maxim Integrated Inc.

7.1.3 ROHM Semiconductor

7.1.4 ON Semiconductor

7.1.5 Osram GmbH

7.1.6 Toshiba Corporation

7.1.7 Power Integration

7.1.8 STMicroelectronics

7.1.9 Microchip Technology

7.1.10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

7.1.11 Infineon Technologies

7.1.12 Cree Inc.

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 FUTURE OUTLOOK

